Tennis extends suspension and freezes rankings

It will not only be six weeks as it was first said, and now it has been confirmed that the ATP, WTA and ITF will return until June 7th. 2020.

Also, due to the continuing outbreak of COVID-19, all tournaments in the Spring clay-court swing will not be held as scheduled and the rankings will be frozen throughout this period and until further notice.

The ATP and WTA released an official statement regarding the suspension.

''We are assessing all options related to preserving and maximising the tennis calendar based on various return dates for the Tours, which remains an unknown at this time. We are committed to working through these matters with our player and tournament members, and the other governing bodies, in the weeks and months ahead.''

Also, it has been officially confirmed that Roland Garros, which is regularly played during May, will take place in September, at the same time the Laver Cup is scheduled to be played.