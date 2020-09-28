French Open Yoshito Nishioka gets through Felix Auger Aliassime

Yoshito Nishioka is through to the second round of the French Open after beating Felix Auger Aliassime in straight sets 7-6, 6-3, and 6-3.

First set :

The match originally scheduled for 11:00 am Paris time was delayed 2 hours due once again to rain and the match began at 1:00 pm. This was the first appearance for Auger Aliassime in the main draw of Roland Garros men's draw.

He had made the Juniors Boys finals a couple years back and was looking for his first win. He got off to a great start not losing a point in the first game of the match and his forehand was on full display. From the get-go, we knew this match was going to be one where both players would have to grind it out to get the win.

We were witnessing long rallies from the back of the court and it was either one player hitting a winner or the other player would force an error. The Canadian started attacking the net and was playing very aggressive tennis looking for that first break.

He managed to get that break when he forced his Japanese opponent to hit a ball long to take a 3-1 lead. The next game Nishioka earned a breakpoint of his own when he hit an amazing winner down the line. He managed to get the break back to go back on serve when he would hit a passing shot past Auger Aliassime.

The 52nd ranked player would level the set at three and we saw a game that went back and forth. He had three more break chances to get a break of his own but 22nd ranked player would save all 3. Errors were starting to creep in the Canadians game and he was overhitting the ball.

At 5-5 the Mie, Japan native would get three more break opportunities and would earn the break as the Montreal, Canada native would double fault at the worse possible time.

The Japanese would serve it out and take the first set 7-5.

Julian Finney

Second set :

Auger Aliassime had early break chances at the beginning of the second set but Nishioka would save both playing some great tennis. The Canadian would earn a third but the Japanese would save it with a big serve.

At 1-2 the 20-year-old would have more break chances but couldn't find a way to convert as the 25-year-old forcing the error from the Canadian. He then had a chance of his own to break but this time it was Auger Aliassime who would come up big with his huge serve to save it.

At 3-3 Nishioka got more breakpoints and this time was able to convert forcing the error from his Canadian opponent to take a 4-3 lead. The Montreal native would get chances to break in the next game to go back on serve but the Japanese would save both chances.

He would serve out the set and take it 6-3 and was one set away from the second round.

Julian Finney

Third set :

Nishioka would have chances early to break but Auger Aliassime would save them forcing the error on both breakpoints. It would take four break points but the Japanese would end up breaking to take a 2-0 lead.

He would end up holding to make 3-0 and after the Canadian held serve he would end up breaking again to take a 4-1 lead. Auger Aliassime would manage to get a break back but it was too little too late and Nishioka served it out to win the set 6-3.

Nishioka will now face Hugo Gaston the next round who is a French Wildcard.