French Open: Tsitsipas brushes past injured Bedene to reach last 16

Stefanos Tsitsipas eased into the second week at Roland Garros after opponent Aljaz Bedene retired in the third set with an ankle injury. Tsitsipas led 6-1 6-3 3-1 when Bedene called time.

Set 1

The Greek continued where he left off from the previous round, booming a serve down the T to secure the opening game. Tsitsipas then broke at the first opportunity, after Bedene dumped a regulation backhand into the tape.

Bedene’s early intentions were clear: to be aggressive, attack early and not let his opponent dictate the points. However, by forcing the issue, errors continued to flow and Tsitsipas took advantage. A fine backhand down the line from Tsitsipas set up three break points, and an errant forehand from Bedene flew long to give the seventh seed the double break.

More impressive serving from Tsitsipas put him up 5-0 before there was a short delay as Bedene received a medical timeout for treatment on his ankle.

Another superb backhand from the Greek produced set point, but Bedene snuffed it out with a strong first serve and got himself on the scoreboard as Tsitsipas shanked a backhand return into the sky.

Tsitsipas made no mistake in closing out the opening set, with another error from the racket of Bedene sealing it in 28 minutes.

Set 2

Bedene looked more composed at the start of the second set, with both players holding their opening service games, however, he continued to struggle in containing the power of Tsitsipas, and the Greek moved ahead with another thunderous forehand winner to go up a break at 2-1.

Bedene produced a fine forehand winner of his own to fend off one break point at 4-2, but Tsitsipas secured the insurance break as the Slovenian’s forehand on the following point went long.

Tsitsipas served out the second stanza with an ace out wide to race into a two set lead in under an hour.

Set 3

Bedene’s serve was under threat right from the off in set three, with the Slovenian immediately finding himself down double break point, but he fought back admirably to hold and avoid moving further behind.

Tsitsipas would break at the next opportunity, however, as Bedene rushed on a forehand down the line, which landed in the net, to leave himself with a mountain to climb.

Bedene had a chance to break straight back, but Tsitsipas weathered the storm and held to move up 3-1.

Bedene’s fight then came to an end prematurely as he walked to the net after a double fault, retiring with the ankle problem which had persisted to trouble him throughout.

What’s next?

Tsitsipas moves on to face Bulgarian 18th seed Grigor Dimitrov after Shapovalov’s conqueror Roberto Carballes Baena was also forced to retire, with Dimitrov leading 6-1 6-3.