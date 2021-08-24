ATP Winston-Salem: Nick Kyrgios withdraws with knee injury

Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the Winston-Salem Open on due to a left knee injury before he was scheduled to face Andy Murray in a blockbuster first-round match. Murray routed Noah Rubin, who took the Aussie's place, 6-2, 6-0.

Kyrgios comments on withdrawl

Speaking to the media via Zoom, the two-time major quarterfinalist described the circumstances that led to his pullout.

"I was in Florida, in Bradenton rehabbing and training and came here obviously excited to play here. I love the facility, it's really great. To play Andy Murray, one of my good friends and a tennis icon would have been amazing, but obviously, I have to look after my body."

He also said "I just didn't feel as if the risk was worth [playing] today. I've got to be more cautious with it, keep rehabbing, keep training."

Kyrgios and Murray were set for their seventh meeting with the three-time major champion leading their head-to-head 5-1 with the Aussie winning their last meeting in 2018 at The Queens Club in London.

"I feel when I play it's a bit of a rarity these days and to have someone like Andy going through what he's gone through and to be back on Tour as well, I think this match was very hyped up. I was obviously excited to play him."

Kyrgios said he has felt pain in his left knee for about two weeks, was at IMG Academy in Florida to try to improve it. The 26-year-old most recently competed at the Rogers Cup in Toronto where he lost a three-setter in the first round against eventual finalist Reilly Opelka. The Aussie plans to play the US Open, which begins next Monday.

"I'm super excited about it [the US Open]. I just need a bit more time. As a professional athlete playing on Tour for this long I want to look after my body, I want to do it right."