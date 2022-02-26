Highlights and Best Moments: Nadal vs Norrie in Final Acapulco Open

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
Thanks
FOURTH TITLE
¡CAMPEÓN! ¡RAFA NADAL ES CAMPEÓN POR CUARTA VEZ EN ACAPULCO! 🏆🏆🏆🏆
El español igualó la marca de 4 títulos en el @AbiertoTelcel de David Ferrer y Thomas Muster luego de vencer a Cameron Norrie en dos sets en una hora y 54 minutos.
🇪🇸Nadal 6 6
🇬🇧Norrie 4 4 pic.twitter.com/wWmnJ6EQ6V — Abierto Mexicano (@AbiertoTelcel) February 27, 2022
CHAMPION!!
Norrie puts the ball out and Nadal takes the set 6-4 to claim the 2022 ACAPULCO OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP.
Already warming up
They make their presentation
This is how they celebrated
Segundo torneo juntos, primer trofeo 🏆— Abierto Mexicano (@AbiertoTelcel) February 27, 2022
¡@steftsitsipas y @feliciano_lopez campeones! #AMT2022 pic.twitter.com/0FhGUYbrCv
Minutes away
It's over...
Title 91
The last time
Great event
"The conclusion is very good. Our arena is the best venue in Latin America. I am left with the reaction of the public, when you see the stadium full you know you did your job well. There are things to improve and fine-tune. As of Monday we will be talking about the 2023 edition, which is the 30th anniversary of the tournament," he stressed at a press conference.
There is support
¿A cuántos fans de Rafa Nadal veremos esta noche? 🇪🇸#AMT2022 pic.twitter.com/ziOGiJbAiK— Abierto Mexicano (@AbiertoTelcel) February 26, 2022
The show
🔴 [DISFRUTANDO]— Código Veracruz (@codigoveracruz) February 26, 2022
Emmanuel y Arturo Elías Ayub, presentes en la semifinal Medvedev vs Nadal del Abierto Mexicano de Acapulco. Mañana el cantante dará el show de clausura.
📹 @chamagola9 pic.twitter.com/LfvtntaPu3
Did you know that...
Finishing...
He is happy
"Reaching the final, after Australia, means that mentally I am well, with illusion and motivation. It means that I have had a very long and much more successful career than I could have imagined," the Spaniard said at a press conference.
Start
Tune in here Rafa Nadal vs Cameron Norrie Live Score in Final Acapulco Open 2022
What time is Rafa Nadal vs Cameron Norrie match for Final Acapulco Open 2022?
Argentina: 12:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 11:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 12:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 10:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 10:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
United States (ET): 10:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Spain: 4:00 AM
Mexico: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 12:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 11:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 12:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Last Acapulco Open Finals
2021: Alexander Zverev 2-0 Stefanos Tsitsipas, 6-4, 7-6(3)
2020: Rafa Nadal 2-0 Taylor Fritz, 6-3, 6-2
2019: Nick Kyrgios 2-0 Alexander Zverev, 6-3, 6-4
2018: Juan Martin del Potro 2-0 Kevin Anderson, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4
2017: Sam Querrey 2-0, Rafa Nadal, 6-3, 7-6(3)
Rafa Nadal's finals
2005: Rafa Nadal 2-0 Álbert Montañés, 6-1, 6-0.
2013: Rafa Nadal 2-0 David Ferrer, 6-0 and 6-2
2017: Sam Querrey 2-0 Rafa Nadal, 6-3, 7-6(3)
2020: Rafa Nadal 2-0 Taylor Fritz, 6-3, 6-2
Latest rankings
How did Rafa Nadal get there?
How did Cameron Norrie arrive?
The venue
"Some years ago we were thinking about this project, which today is a reality. During this time at Grupo Pegaso we have witnessed that we have worked to the maximum in the last year to reach a successful conclusion".