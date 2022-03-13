Summary and highlights of Andy Murray 0-2 Alexander Bublik AT Indian Wells

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF THE MATCH: WITH THIS POINT ALEXANDER BUBLIK DEFEATS ANDY MURRAY
2º Set Andy Murray ( 6-7 3-6 ) Alexander Bublik
The Kazakh tennis player does not fail and wins to close the match in 1 hour and 59 minutes.
2º Set Andy Murray ( 6-7 3-5 ) Alexander Bublik
Andy Murray wins on serve and will have to break serve if he wants to stay in the tournament
2º Set Andy Murray ( 6-7 2-5 ) Alexander Bublik
Bulik started losing the game and came back to take it and could close the game in the remainder of the game.
2º Set Andy Murray ( 6-7 2-4 ) Alexander Bublik
British tennis player saves three break balls to stay alive in the match
2º Set Andy Murray ( 6-7 1-4 ) Alexander Bublik
Alexander Bulik wins with a blank game and is very close to advancing to the next round.
2º Set Andy Murray ( 6-7 1-3 ) Alexander Bublik
Alexander Bulik manages to break the service
2º Set Andy Murray ( 6-7 1-2 ) Alexander Bublik
Blank game for ATP No. 33
2º Set Andy Murray ( 6-7 1-1 ) Alexander Bublik
Now Andy Murray saves a break ball and wins the first service game in this second set.
2º Set Andy Murray ( 6-7 0-1 ) Alexander Bublik
Andy Murray wastes two break balls in the first game of the second set.
1º Set Andy Murray ( 6-7 ) Alexander Bublik
The Kazakhstan player took the first set in the tie break, Andy Murray wasted three set balls;
1º Set Andy Murray (6-6) Alexander Bublik
The first set will be decided in the tie break
1º Set Andy Murray (6-5 ) Alexander 6
Andy Murray wins and makes sure to be in the tie break
1º Set Andy Murray (5-5 ) Alexander Bublik
The tennis player from Kazakhstan won with a blank game to maintain equality in this first set
1º Set Andy Murray (5-4 ) Alexander Bublik
Andy Murray wins in the ninth game and continues to play at a good level
1º Set Andy Murray ( 4-4 ) Alexander Bublik
Alexander Bublik continues to resist, keeping the service
1º Set Andy Murray ( 4-3 ) Alexander Bublik
Andy Murray continues without suffering with his serve
1º Set Andy Murray ( 3-3 ) Alexander Bublik
Bublik returned to save a break ball
1º Set Andy Murray ( 3-2 ) Alexander Bublik
Second consecutive game in which the tennis player from Great Britain manages to play a game in white;
1º Set Andy Murray ( 2-2 ) Alexander Bublik
Andy Murray missed three break balls and Bublik came back from 0-40 to save the game;
1º Set Andy Murray ( 2-1 ) Alexander Bublik
Good start for Andy Murray who won this second service game with a white game.
1º Set Andy Murray ( 1-1 ) Alexander Bublik
Kazakhstani tennis player struggled to win in the second game of the first set
1º Set Andy Murray ( 1-0 ) Alexander Bublik
The tennis player from Great Britain won the first game of the match.
The players are already on the court
Both players finish their warm-up and Andy Murray starts serving;
The match will start late
Another game is being played on this court, so it will start later than the estimated time.
ATP Classification
Andy Murray is ranked No. 88 in the ATP rankings, while Alexander Bublik is currently No. 33.
Alexander Bublik in Indian Wells
The tennis player from Kazakhstan for the first time in his sporting career will play a match in the final stage of this tournament, the two times he has played this tournament, 2016 and 2017, he was eliminated in the preliminary stage;
Murray in 2021 at Indian Wells
Andy Murray last year in Indian Wells eliminated Mannarino in the first round, then in the second round he came back to beat the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz, and in the round of 16 he was eliminated by Alexander Zverev;
And the first for Alexander Bublik
The Kazakh tennis player will make his debut in this Indian Wells against the former No. 1
Second match for Andy Murray
Andy Murray played his second Indian Wells tournament after beating Taro Daniel, in a match that started losing, but the Great Britain player turned the score around.
1 hour
In 1 hour the paragraph between Andy Murray and Alexander Bublik begins, both the match and the previous one can be followed here on VAVEL
How to watch Alexander Bublik vs Andy Murray live ?
If you want to watch Alexander Bublik vs Andy Murray live on TV, your option is ESPN Tennis
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the Alexander Bublik vs Andy Murray match in Indian Wells ?
This is the kick-off time for the Alexander Bublik vs Andy Murray in several countries:
Argentina: 14:30AM
Bolivia: 14:30 AM
Brazil: 15:30AM
Chile: 14:30 AM
Colombia: 13:30 AM
Ecuador: 13:30 AM
USA (ET): 14:30 AM
Spain: 20:30 PM
Mexico: 13:30 AM
Paraguay: 14:30 AM
Peru: 14:30 AM
Uruguay: 14:30 AM
Venezuela: 14:30 AM
England : 19.30 AM
Australia : 04:30 AM
India: 23:45 AM
Andy Murray is the fourth active tennis player with the most wins, behind only Federer, Nadal and Djokovic.
Summary of Alexander Bublik vs. Andy Murray at Wimbledon
How does Andy Murray arrive?
The tennis player from Great Britain arrives after achieving his 700th victory in an ATP after winning in his first match at Indian Wells against Japan's Taro Daniel, where Andy Murray had to come back after losing the first set. He will have to fight to end his curse because in the last four tournaments he has played he has been eliminated in the second round: ATP Dubai, ATP Doha, ATP Rotterdam and Australian Open. The tournament he has been closest to winning in 2022 is the Sydney ATP where he lost in the final against the Russian Karatsev.
How does Alexander Bublik arrive?
The Kazakhstani tennis player has started the year with many ups and downs, he has been able to conquer the Montpellier ATP in France, defeating Zverev, number 3 in the final, but he has also been eliminated in three ATP in the first round: in ATP Adelaide, ATP Rotterdam and ATP Dubai. His two most recent matches were won helping his country in Davis Cup qualifying, the latter against Norrie, who is ranked No. 8. His country will be in the group stage after beating Norway 1-3.
Background
Alexander Bublik and Andy Murray have met twice. The first one in 2017 in the first round of the Wimbledon ATP where the British player won 6-1, 6-4 and 6-2. In this tournament Murray, who was the top seed, was eliminated in the quarterfinals by the American Querrey. The most recent match was in this 2022 at the ATP Rotterdam in the round of sixteen where again Andy Murray won this time with a 6-7 and 4-6. However, in the next round he was eliminated by Auger Aliassime.
Venue: The Indians Well Tennis Garden is a tennis facility located near California, was built in 2000 and has a capacity of 16100 people.
Preview of the match
Alexander Bublik and Andy Murray will meet in the second round of the Indians Wells, looking for a place in the round of 16.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Alexander Bublik vs Andy Murray at Indian Wells.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news hereí live from VAVEL.