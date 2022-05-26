Summary and highlights of Novak Djokovic 3-0 Aljaz Bedene AT Roland Garros

ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you all.
Thank you all for joining us in this intense duel with an exciting ending, it has been a pleasure to be with all of you, see you all again!
END OF MATCH: NOVAK DJOKOVIC IS ALREADY IN THE ROUND OF 16
3º Set Novak Djokovic (6-3 6-3 6-2) Aljaz Bedene
The Serbian tennis player closes the match with the rest of the game
3º Set Novak Djokovic (6-3 6-3 5-2) Aljaz Bedene
Novak Djokovic started from behind, but turned it around and is just one game away from advancing to the next round.
3º Set Novak Djokovic (6-3 6-3 4-2) Aljaz Bedene
Slovenian tennis player wins his second game of the third set
3º Set Novak Djokovic (6-3 6-3 4-1) Aljaz Bedene
Blank game for the number 1 in the world;
3º Set Novak Djokovic (6-3 6-3 3-1) Aljaz Bedene
Djokovic breaks serve with a break of serve and a game in hand
3º Set Novak Djokovic (6-3 6-3 2-1) Aljaz Bedene
Easy play with the service for the service;
3º Set Novak Djokovic (6-3 6-3 1-1) Aljaz Bedene
Bedene wins his first game of the third set
3º Set Novak Djokovic (6-3 6-3 1-0) Aljaz Bedene
The third set starts with Novak Djokovic having to save the first break point;
2º Set Novak Djokovic (6-3 6-3) Aljaz Bedene
Novak Djokovic breaks serve and closes the second set with a break of serve
2º Set Novak Djokovic (6-3 5-3) Aljaz Bedene
Another blank game by the Serbian tennis player who is one game away from winning the second set.
2º Set Novak Djokovic (6-3 4-3) Aljaz Bedene
Easy game for Bedene who is still alive in this second set.
2º Set Novak Djokovic (6-3 4-2) Aljaz Bedene
Novak Djokovic responds with another blank game and now has three blank games in the match
2º Set Novak Djokovic (6-3 3-2) Aljaz Bedene
Blank game of the Slovenian tennis player
2º Set Novak Djokovic (6-3 3-1) Aljaz Bedene
World No. 1 wins on serve and confirms the breakthrough
2º Set Novak Djokovic (6-3 2-1) Aljaz Bedene
Djokovic breaks serve for the first time in the second set
2º Set Novak Djokovic (6-3 1-1) Aljaz Bedene
The Serbian tennis player starts well the second set with a white game with the service
2º Set Novak Djokovic (6-3 0-1) Aljaz Bedene
Bedene wins the first game of the second set.
First set of the match goes to Novak Djokovic
1º Set Novak Djokovic (6-3) Aljaz Bedene
Djokovic wins on serve to close out the first set of the match
1º Set Novak Djokovic (5-3) Aljaz Bedene
Blank game of the Slovenian tennis player who is forced to win with the rest if he wants to stay alive in the first set.
1º Set Novak Djokovic (5-2) Aljaz Bedene
Blank game for Novak Djokovic who is one game away from winning the first set.
1º Set Novak Djokovic (4-2) Aljaz Bedene
Serbian tennis player breaks serve to take lead in first set
1º Set Novak Djokovic (3-2) Aljaz Bedene
Easy game for Djokovic who has only conceded two points in the remainder
1º Set Novak Djokovic (2-2) Aljaz Bedene
Bedene started 0-40 down and was able to save four break balls to keep the score even.
1º Set Novak Djokovic (2-1) Aljaz Bedene
Blank game of the Serbian tennis player
1º Set Novak Djokovic (1-1) Aljaz Bedene
Bedene wins the first game on serve, but before that he had to save a break point;
1º Set Novak Djokovic (1-0)Aljaz Bedene
The first game of the match goes to Novak Djokovic
All set
The draw has already been decided and Novak Djokovic will start with a draw;
Novak Djokovic makes it seven wins in a row
The number 1 has not lost since the Mutua de Madrid after being proclaimed champion at the ATP Rome, his last defeat was last May 7 where he lost in the semifinals to Carlos Alcaraz.
Rival in the round of 16
The opponent of the winner of the match between Novak Djokovic vs Aljaz Bedene will face in the round of 16 the Argentinean Swartzman who beat Dmitrov in three sets.
The match will start late
The match should have started half an hour ago, but it will not start until the end of the women's match between Bencinc and Fern & aacute; ndez, for now is playing the second set of this match & nbsp;;
Aljaz Bedene now recovered from injury
The Slovenian tennis player had only played five matches in this 2022 before Roland Garros after his injury and with a balance of four defeats, but has arrived in France and has already beaten two rivals.
Two clashes on clay
Novak Djokovic and Aljaz Bedene have already faced each other three times, twice on the clay surface with a very favorable balance for the Serbian tennis player who has won both times and also has not conceded a single set;
1 hour
In about 1 hour the match between Novak Djokovic vs Aljaz Bedene will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL
Cómo ver Novak Djokovic vs Aljaz Bedene ?
The match will be played at 6:30 ET and can be seen on Tennis TV
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
What time is the match between Novak Djokovic vs Aljaz Bedene ?
This is the kickoff time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 6:30 AM
Argentina: 6:30 AM
Bolivia: 6:30 AM
Brazil: 7:30 AM
Chile: 6:30 AM
Colombia: 5:30 AM
Ecuador: 5:30 AM
USA (ET): 6:30 AM
Spain: 12:30 PM
Mexico: 5:30 AM
Paraguay: 6:30 AM
Peru: 6:30 AM
Uruguay: 6:30 AM
Venezuela: 6:30 AM
England : 11.30 AM
Australia : 20:30 AM
India: 15:30 AM
Djokovic arrives at Roland Garros aiming to defend crown
Summary of Novak Djokovic vs Aljaz Badane at the Australian Open
How does Aljaz Badane arrive?
The Slovenian tennis player has already made his mark by advancing through two rounds of a tournament for the first time in 2022. In his U.S. tour playing the Indians Wells and the Miami ATP, in both he was defeated in the first match. In the Belgrade ATP he reached the round of 16, but in this round he lost against Fognini. At Roland Garros he defeated Australian tennis player O'Conell in the first round. In the second round he eliminated Cuevas even though he started behind in the scoreboard.
How does Novak Djokovic arrive ?
The number 1 has played few tournaments in this 2022, because it has not been vaccinated and that has caused him to be deprived of the big tournaments of this start of the year. He could not be in the Australian Open, despite the politics, nor in the U.S. tour, although he had registered. In his first tournament he defeated the Italian Musetti by a double 6-3. In the round of 16 he defeated Russian Kchanov 6-3, 7-6. However, in the quarterfinals he was surprised by Vasley and the Czech left out of the tournament the number 1, which he still is despite the few matches he has played this year and only lost one week to the Russian Medvedev. While in the ATP Monte Carlo he was eliminated in the first round by the Spanish Alejandro Davidovich and in the ATP Belgrade tournament he performed well reaching the final. Although he could not win the title, as he was defeated by the Russian Rublev. In the Madrid Open 2022 he reached the semifinal where he was surprised by the young Carlos Alcaraz. In the last tournament he has played has been the ATP Rome has won and even without conceding a set. In the first round of Roland Garros he won in three sets against Nishioka without too much difficulty. In the second round he defeated the Slovak Molcan
Background
Novak Djokovic and Aljaz Badane have met three times with a favorable balance for the Serbian tennis player who has won all three duels. Their first meeting was at the Australian Open in 2015 in the first round where Djokovic won in three sets. The following year they already faced each other in this tournament and even in the same round where Novak Djokovic won 6-2 and double 6-3. The last time they met on court was in 2017 in the round of 32 at the ATP Rome where Novak Djokovic won in two sets.
Venue: The match will be played at the Philippe Chatrier court, located in the city of Paris, which was rebuilt in 2019 and has a capacity of 15,225 spectators.
Preview of the match
Novak Djokovic and Aljaz Badane will meet in the round of 32 at Roland Garros.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Novak Djokovic vs Aljaz Bedene at Roland Garros
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifri antifrió n for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.