Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Astana ATP

Novak Djokovic the king of Asia
Novak Djokovic is the active player teenis with the most ATP Tour singles titles won in Asia. The player Serb has won a total of 18 crowns on the continent, including four ATP Masters 1000 Shanghai trophies, five ATP 500 Dubai titles and his first ATP Masters Cup, held in Shanghai in the 2008 season.
What time is the Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov match in Astana ATP?
This is the starting time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 AM
Bolivia: 8:00 AM
Brazil: 9:00 AM
Chile: 8:00 AM
Colombia: 7:00 AM
Ecuador: 7:00 AM
USA (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 14:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Paraguay: 8:00 AM
Peru: 8:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 8:00 AM
England: 13: 00 AM
Australia : 22:00 AM
India: 17:30 AM
Summary of the last meeting between Novak Djokovic and Karen Khachanov in the ATP Belgrade semifinals.
How does Karen Khachanov arrive?
The Russian tennis player reappears after being a semifinalist in the last tournament he played, the U.S. Open, where he was defeated by Casper Ruud. While he had an early farewell in the ATP Cincinnati, ATP Montreal, ATP Washington, ATP Hamburg and Halle. At the ATP Astana he already defeated American Cressy and Croatian Cilic. In this year he has a balance of 31 wins and 21 losses.
How is Novak Djokovic coming along?
Nole has played few tournaments in this 2022, because he has not been vaccinated and that has caused him to be deprived of the big tournaments of this start of the year. He could not be at the Australian Open, despite the controversy, and neither in the U.S. tour. In his first tournament of the year he defeated the Italian Musetti by a double 6-3. In the round of 16 he defeated the Russian Kchanov by 6-3 and 7-6. However, in the quarterfinals he was surprised by Vasley and the Czech left him out. While in the Monte Carlo ATP he was eliminated in the first round by the Spanish Alejandro Davidovich and in the ATP Belgrade tournament he was a finalist, but was eliminated by Rublev. In the Madrid Open 2022 he reached the semifinal where he was surprised by the young Carlos Alcaraz. He won the Rome ATP, while at Roland Garros he defended his crown, but Nadal took him down in the quarterfinals. He managed to win his first Grand Slam at Wimbledon. He participated in the Laver Cup, beating Tiafoe and losing to Auger Aliassime. In the last tournament in Tel Aviv he was proclaimed champion, in this one he beat Gar n and Van de Zandschulp
Background
Nine clashes between Novak Djokovic and Karen Khachanov in which the Serbian tennis player has won eight times while the Russian has only won once. These two tennis players have already met this year, the first was in February in the round of 16 of the ATP Dubai. While in the most recent one he won after coming from behind in the semifinals of the ATP Belgrade. In 2018, the only victory of Karen Khachanov over Novak Djokovic was in the final of the ATP Paracute;s in which the Russian won in two sets by 7-5 and 6-4.
Venue: The match will be played at the Daulet National, located in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. It was inaugurated in 2008 and has a capacity of 2700 spectators.
Preview of the match
Novak Djokovic and Karen Khachanov meet in the quarter-finals of the ATP Astana for a place in the semi-finals of this tournament;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov in Astana ATP
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match.