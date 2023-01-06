Novak Djokovic vs Dennis Shapovalov LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch ATP Adelaida

ADVERTISEMENT
This is the start time of the match between in several countries:
Argentina: 06:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 04:00 hrs.
Brazil: 05:00 hrs.
Chile: 04:00 hrs.
Colombia: 04:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 04:00 hrs
Spain: 11:00 hrs.
Mexico: 04:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 05:00 hrs.
Peru: 04:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 06:00 hrs.
France: 11:00 hrs.
Sweden: 11:00 hrs.
Order of play Friday January 6th where all the quarter finals will be played
This Friday will start with the first quarterfinal match between Japan's Nishioka and local Popyrin on court 1, the other ATP category matches will be played on center court, in the second part of the schedule the young Sinner will play against the American Sebastian Korda. Then there will be a Russian duel between Daniil Medvedev and Khachanov and before the last match on center court between Novak Djokovic and Dennis Shapovalov there will be a WTA match between Jabeur, number 2 against Ukrainian Kostyuk
Djokovic after qualifying for quarterfinals
The Serbian tennis player after defeating Frenchman Halys in the round of 16 said the following: "Every match now becomes more difficult and I will be ready for that";
How is Dennis Shapovalov coming along?
Shapovalov closed 2022 by winning Canada's first Davis Cup and also won the first match of the final against Australian Kokkinakis. Although he lost the individual matches he played in both the quarterfinals and semifinals.The Canadian, who had not won a tournament match since last November at the Paris ATP, is already in the quarterfinals of the Adelaide ATP after beating Australian Hijikita in the first round and defeating Russian Safiullin in the round of 16;
How is Novak Djokovic coming along?
The Serbian tennis player returns to Australia after not being here last year when he decided not to get vaccinated and was involved in a controversy where the Australian government decided to leave him out of the first Grand Slam of 2022, the Australian Open. Nole said goodbye to 2022 by winning the ATP Finals, being finalist of the ATP in Paris and playing an exhibition in the United Arab Emirates. Before returning to the Australian Open he is playing the Adelaide ATP where he is already in the quarterfinals after beating two French players, Lestienne and Halys, both in just two sets;
Background information
A total of eight times Novak Djokovic and Dennis Shapovalov have met with a balance of seven victories for the Serbian tennis player while only once the Canadian has won. The last time they met was in 2021 in the semifinal of the ATP Wimbledon where Djokovic won in three sets. These two players have met three times, twice at the ATP Cup and once at the Australian Open, in all of them Nole won. While the ú only victory in this duel of Dennis Shapovalov has been in 2019 in the exhibitionó n of Boodles
Venue: The match will be played at the Memorial Drive Park Complex, located in Adelaide, which opened in 1921 and has a capacity for 5,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Novak and Dennis Shapovalov meet in the quarterfinals of the Adelaide ATP in search of qualification to the semifinal round.
