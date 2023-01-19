Novak Djokovic vs Enzo Couacaud LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Australian Open

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for more information about Novak Djokovic vs Enzo Couacaud
In a few moments we will share with you the Novak Djokovic vs Enzo Couacaud preview as well as the latest news from the Rod Laver Arena. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's live online live coverage.
How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Enzo Couacaud live?
If you want to watch the match Novak Djokovic vs Enzo Couacaud live you can follow it on Eurosport Player
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
What time is the Novak Djokovic vs Enzo Couacaud match?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 04:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 03:00 hrs.
Brazil: 04:00 hrs.
Chile: 02:00 hrs.
Colombia: 02:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 02:00 hrs.
Spain: 9:00 hrs.
Mexico: 2:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 3:00 hrs.
Peru: 02:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 03:00 hrs.
Greece: 10:00 hrs.
Serbia: 9:00 hrs.
Argentina: 04:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 03:00 hrs.
Brazil: 04:00 hrs.
Chile: 02:00 hrs.
Colombia: 02:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 02:00 hrs.
Spain: 9:00 hrs.
Mexico: 2:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 3:00 hrs.
Peru: 02:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 03:00 hrs.
Greece: 10:00 hrs.
Serbia: 9:00 hrs.
Order of play, January 19 at the Australian Open
Fourth day at the Australian Open where we have the following matches: At the Rod Laver Arena the first men's match will be the duel between the American Broobsky against the Norwegian Ruud. The night session on this court will start with Couacoud vs Djokovic. In the Margaret Cout Center we will have the Mmoch vs. the German Zverev and will close this court with the duel between the local Kokkinakis and the British Andy Murray who gave the surprise in the first round. While finally at the John Cain Arena we will have the Fritz vs. the Australian Popyrin while Mannarino will face another Australian, in this case against Alex de Minaur
How is Novak Djokovic coming along?
The Serbian tennis player returns to Australia after not being here last year after deciding not to get vaccinated where he was involved in a controversy where in the end the Australian government took the decision to leave him out of the first Grand Slam of 2022, the Australian Open. Nole said goodbye to 2022 by winning the ATP Finals, being finalist of the ATP in Paris and playing an exhibition in the United Arab Emirates. Before playing the first Grand Slam of the year, he was proclaimed champion of the Adelaide ATP where he only conceded one set and it was in the first set of the final, but he came back to win his 92nd title. In his return to the Australian Open he defeated the Spaniard Roberto Caballó s in three sets in the first round
How does Enzo Couacaud arrive?
The French tennis player who reached the semifinals last November of the Knoxville tournament in the United States arrives after starting 2023 playing the Challanger Canberra where he overcame the qualifying round and reached the quarterfinals where he was defeated at the hands of the German tennis player Stuff. This in the Australian Open has had to overcome the preliminary phase in which he has played three matches and all of them has passed. The last one after a double 7-6 against the Swiss Sticker. In the first round of the Australian Open he beat the Bolivian Dellien in three sets. The French tennis player has had less than 24 hours of rest before facing Novak Djokovic.
Background
This will be the first time that the Serbian and the French player will face each other in their history and both will do it in a Grand Slam. The last time the Serb faced a French player was in the round of 16 of the ATP Adelaide in which Djokovic won by a double 7-6, a tournament that he ended up winning. While Enzo Couacaud has not faced a Serbian tennis player in recent months.
Venue: The match will be played at the Rod Laver Arena, located in Melbourne, which was inaugurated in 1988 and has a capacity for 14820 spectators.
Preview of the match
Novak Djokovic and Enzo Couacaud will face each other in the second round of the Australian Open as they look to qualify for the round of 32.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of Novak Djokovic vs Enzo Couacaud at Australian Open
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.