Andy Murray vs Alexander Zverev LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch ATP Doha

Andy Murray's target for 2023
Andy Murray after overcoming the first round commented on the feelings and analyzed the victory against the Italian Lorenzo Sonego: "The start of the match was important because he broke me in the first game, and after that he had no chance to break until the 5-4 game in the third set. I started a bit slow and it cost me at the beginning. He started well, played two very good first points and then I double faulted on break point. Then in the second set I managed to break serve right at the start and it was an important moment as well. Then in the third set I was able to break right at the start and it would have been easier. In the 5-4 situation I served very well on match points and finally in the tiebreak he had a 3-0 lead and had a chance to close out the match, but I finished that tiebreak well too." "So there were a lot of key moments, but there was also quite a long period of the match where not much happened, because I was holding serve comfortably, and then in the third set he started to hold it easy," he concluded. He explained if it is more important this victory, as he had to save several match balls: "I remember any match where I save match points. There are not many of them throughout my life. I don't know how many times I've done it, but it would be 9, 10 times in a career where I played like 900 matches. So it's pretty rare and special to be able to do that." On the other hand he commented on his line to follow on clay with his possible last Roland Garros: "My plan right now is to play in Rome and Madrid and hopefully Roland Garros, as long as my body is okay. You know, I'll do a training block after Miami on clay. I'm going to do that somewhere in Europe for a few weeks, three or four weeks. I'll train, try to get my body used to the clay courts and monitor how my body feels.If it feels good, I'll play Rome, Madrid and, like I say, hopefully Roland Garros, because the last one I don't know how many times I've played it in the last five or six years, but when I did, physically I wasn't good. So I would like to have the opportunity to play it one more time before I retire.
How is Alexander Zverev coming along?
The German tennis player who was injured last May in the Roland Garros semifinals missed the rest of 2022 and could only play two exhibition tournaments. He started 2023 losing both matches of the United Cup, fell in the second round of the Australian Open and also in the second round of the ATP Rotterdam, he has only won three matches this year;
How is Andy Murray coming along?
The tennis player from Great Britain closed 2022 by playing in an exhibition tournament, the Battle of the Brits, where he defeated Draper in three sets, but lost to Evans. He began 2023 by falling in the first round of the Adelaide ATP to Sebastian Korda, who reached the final of the tournament. In the Australian Open he played a good role winning the first two rounds in five sets and with comebacks included, however in the third round he was eliminated by the Spaniard Roberto Bautista. In the first match of the ATP Doha he came back against Lorenzo Sonego to overcome the first round;
Background
A total of four times Andy Murray and Alexander Zverev have met, with a favorable balance for the tennis player from Great Britain who has won three times, while the German has won only once. The last time these two players faced each other was in Indian Wells in 2021 where Alexander Zverev won in two sets.
Venue: The match will be played at the Khalifa International Tennis, located in Doha, Qatar, which was inaugurated in 1992 and has a capacity for 10,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Andy Murray and Alexander Zverev meet in the round of 16 at the ATP Doha, in search of a quarter-final berth;
