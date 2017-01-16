Australian Open: Nicolas Almagro retires four games into the match, Jeremy Chardy advances

In the first round at the Australian Open on the first Monday, Nicolas Almagro was unable to complete the match, retiring 4-0 down to Jeremy Chardy. The Frenchman will now play Kei Nishikori.

Almagro retires, Chardy progresses

Jeremy Chardy came out firing, bringing up a break point in the first game of the match at 30-40. He forced the error from the Spaniard, Almagro and broke immediately. However, the Frenchman struggled on serve allowing Almagro a chance back with a break point of his own. Chardy fired a serve towards the body of Almagro and the break point was saved. The Spaniard came back at the 29-year-old, claiming a second break point opportunity causing the error.

Jeremy Chardy strikes a forehand (Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images)

Chardy fired an ace then hit a second consecutive ace to consolidate for 2-0. Things weren't looking too bright for the former top tenner as Chardy hit a timely backhand winner down the line to bring up a double break point. Almagro gifted the double break, smashing a backhand wide. This was followed by a hold to love for the Frenchman as he took a 4-0 lead. The Spaniard sat down and called the trainer. Only to then retire from the match, making Chardy the first player into the second round at the Australian Open.

Up next for Chardy

The big-hitting Frenchman will play either Andrey Kuznetsov or the number five ranked Kei Nishikori. The world number 72 has a losing record against both. In three meetings against the Russian, he has a 1-2 losing record winning the last meeting in straight sets at the ATP Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters. Whilst the Japanese has a 4-2 win/loss record. Kei Nishikori won the last meeting in October at the BNP Paribas Masters in Paris in three sets.