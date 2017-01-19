Australian Open: Caroline Wozniacki powers past Donna Vekic

Former world number one, Caroline Wozniacki stepped into the Rod Laver Arena to face young gun, Donna Vekic. This wasn’t the first time these two played down under as they had met in the second round of the 2013 Australian Open where the Dane won in straight sets. Caroline Wozniacki only needed one hour and sixteen minutes to defeat Donna Vekic 6-1, 6-3.

This time wasn’t much different as it was Wozniacki who got the early break to eventually serve out the first set. There were times when Vekic played great tennis but those moments were overshadowed by her continuous unforced errors that in several times turned easy games into threads. The second set was a bit more competitive and even the Croatian broke Wozniacki when she was serving for the match only to be broken in the following game giving the match to the Dane.

Wozniacki, a former semifinalist in this tournament will face Johanna Konta in the third round. This is the first time the Dane advances to the third round for the first time since 2014.

Wozniacki only drops a game to take the opening set

It was a great start by the Dane who after a tough first game was able to be in control of the first games, breaking Vekic in the second game to get the early lead which she eventually consolidated with a solid hold to love to lead 3-0. The Croatian still couldn’t find a way to get through the pressure Wozniacki put on her, Vekic saved two break points but at the end it was the Dane who snatched the break to extend her lead to 4-0.

Donna Vekic plays a backhand during her second round match at the Australian Open. (Photo: Getty Images/Clive Brunskill)

Down to breaks, it seemed like the Croatian was starting to feel more comfortable as she got three break points on Wozniacki’s serve, the Dane was able to save two of those but a double fault gave back one of the breaks to Vekic who finally got on the scoreboard. But just like she won the break she lost it and in the same way Wozniacki had done, after a double fault. Serving for the set, Wozniacki struggled as Vekic saved three break points but a forehand unforced error from the Croatian gave Wozniacki the set, 6-1.

Wozniacki prevails as she takes full control in the second

In the start of the first set, Vekic got three game points to get a hold to love but lost three points in a row. However, the Croatian fired up an ace to eventually get her first hold in the match. The Dane had no problems to hold and level things at 1-1. Vekic, who hadn’t been able to hold her serve not even once in the first time sent a message to Wozniacki with a solid hold to love to lead 2-1 but the Dane responded in the same way with another hold to love to equalize the match at 2-2.

Just like in the first set, it was Wozniacki who struck first and got the first break of this second set after Donna Vekic hit a backhand unforced error. It seemed like Wozniacki was heading to an easy hold but the Croatian came back from 15-40 to force a deuce. Vekic was not able to push Wozniacki further, and so the Dane confirmed the break to lead 4-2. Once again, the Croatian had plenty chances to hold her serve, but continuous unforced errors prevented her from doing it, yielding her serve to Wozniacki who now had the pressure to serve for the match.

Caroline Wozniacki (L) and Donna Vekic (R) shake hands after their second round match at the Australian Open. (Photo: Getty Images/Clive Brunskill)

A terrible game from the Dane, gave Vekic her second break of the match after Wozniacki hit another double fault. The comeback was frustrated as Wozniacki got herself three break points on Vekic’s serve. A forehand into the net ended the match as the Dane secured her spot in the third round.

Next for Wozniacki

In the third round, Wozniacki will face her first seed in the tournament as she has set up a clash against world number nine, Johanna Konta from Great Britain. In the second round, the Brit defeated Naomi Osaka in straight sets. This third round match will be the first encounter between Wozniacki and Konta.