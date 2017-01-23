Australian Open: Home favourites Barty/Dellacqua progress to the quarterfinals with the delight of the crowd

Women's third round doubles action on Hisense at the Australian Open saw the home favourites Ashleigh Barty and Casey Dellacqua defeat Anna-Lena Groenefeld and Kveta Peschke 6-4, 6-4 to progress into the quarterfinals.

Number of breaks; set goes way of Australians

Ashleigh Barty started the match with a tricky hold of serve. In the next game, a break point went their way at 30-40 courtesy of an unforced error from Groenefeld. She then double-faulted handed the first break of the match the way of the Australians. However, the German/Czech pairing came back, earning a break back point with a Dellacqua unforced error. The 31-year-old German hit a volley winner which sealed the break back at 2-2. The pair then consolidated serve and brought the set back level at 2-2. Just three service games later and Barty/Dellacqua found themselves in trouble, down a double break point.

Ashley Barty and Casey Dellacqua talk tactics in between points (Photo: Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

Good movement from Groenefeld/Peschke was finished off when the Czech sliced to break. Just like earlier in the set, the team that had broken was then broken back. This time the 20-year-old won the battle at the net as the set drew level once more at 4-4. Barty did a great job of holding serve to love to then pile pressure on their opponents. A double break/set point arrived for the Aussies when Peschke netted. In the next point, Groenefeld's shot trickled over the net and bounced to which Barty volleyed, wrong-footing their opponents as they grabbed the opening set, 6-4.

Aussie pair break German/Czech to seal victory

The Aussies began the set in the same way as the first, holding serve to immediately get on the scoreboard. The pair then raced away to a love-40 lead with a backhand winner down the line from Dellacqua. The 31-year-old excellently closed down the net and forced the error to break for 2-0. However, they gave the break straight back to their opponents after Barty put a volley wide. The Czech held serve the next game to bring the set level at 2-2. Barty also served well, putting the Aussies ahead at 3-2.

AShleigh Barty and Casey Dellacqua high five after winning a service game (Photo: Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

In the following game, Barty and Dellacqua put the German/Czech pairing under enormous pressure but squandered six break points as Groenefeld eventually held to bring the set level at 4-4. The young Australian continued to hold serve well a love-40 service game put them within a game of the match. With Peschke serving to stay in the contest, Barty's excellent volleying skills forced the error as triple break/match points arrived. A forehand winner left by Groenefeld clinched the match for the ever popular Australians.