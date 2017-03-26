ATP Miami Open: Adrian Mannarino beats the rain and 32nd seeded Paolo Lorenzi to make round three

Adrian Mannarino defeated the 32nd seeded Italian Paolo Lorenzi 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 to book a spot in the third round at the Miami Open before rain postponed play around the grounds.

Mannarino comes from a break down to win the set

The match got off to a slow start with both players trading blows for the first six games of the set with the score at 3-3. The match began opening up in the seventh game and a first break point appeared for Lorenzi who ran away to a love-40 lead following an error-filled game from his French opposition. The Italian broke immediately but struggled in the very next game. Mannarino attacked the 35-year-old, ventured towards the net and hit a volley winner to present double break back points.

Adrian Mannarino plays a volley (Photo: Dave Rowland/Getty Images)

With both endured in a baseline rally, Lorenzi then went all out to win the point but hit a backhand long to concede the game and the break with the set level once more at 4-4. The 28-year-old Frenchman consolidated the break and went ahead at 5-4. Serving to stay in the set, the 37th ranked Italian fell behind to two break/set points with Mannarino hitting a backhand winner down the line. After a long rally, Mannarino sent a forehand just long with a break/set point missed. On the very next point, Mannarino broke and sealed the set 6-4 by causing the error after striking a forehand in the corner which produced an error.

Lorenzi makes it one set apiece

Up a set, Mannarino began troubling the Italian. Holding his opening service game, the Italian felt the pressure and served up a double fault before sending a forehand long to go down a break point at advantage. Mannarino then played the unforced error as a break point went begging with Lorenzi going on to hold to get his name on the board at 1-1. The confidence then started flowing through him and it was his turn to grab a break point with Mannarino netting. A good serve would let the Frenchman off the hook but would face a second break point, one he would save before eventually holding a trick service game to edge infront at 2-1.

Paolo Lorenzi hits a volley during the BNP Paribas Open last week (Photo: Harry How/Getty Images)

Lorenzi held serve the next game to love then once more applied pressure to the frustrated Frenchman grabbing a breakpoint at 30-40. An unforced error from Mannarino gave the break to his opponent, who then consolidated to go 2-4 up in the set. With momentum firm on his side, the 35-year-old brought up two break points. The Frenchman would save the first but go even further behind the next point at 2-5. But Mannarino seemed to find a way back into the match, breaking back on his third break point. But the Frenchman played an error-filled game and allowed Lorenzi to draw level at one set all 3-6.

Mannarino runs away with the final set, books spot in third round

The Frenchman would start the final set meaning business. In the first game, a break point came up at 30-40. He needed no second thoughts as he immediately broke the Italian to get on the board. However, the Italian showed some fight and a break back point arrived with a forehand winner.

Lorenzi then made the Frenchman scramble but it was he who would attempt to play the lob to which Lorenzi hit the overhead but would get no luck with the net cord. A second break point would arrive and again, the Italian would fail to take his chance with the game heading to deuce again. This time, the 28-year-old finished off the game and went 2-0 up.

Adrian Mannarino strikes a forehand (Photo: Dave Rowland/Getty Images)

Lorenzi held serve in the third game and registered his name on the board. With the score at 2-3, rain appeared for a brief moment. This gave Lorenzi time to regroup as when he came back, a break point went his way with an unforced error from Mannarino. He then served the ace, held serve and denied the Italian.

The tables seemed to have turned, this time was the Frenchman who seemed to had gathered himself as triple break points arrived with a volley going long at the net. Lorenzi could only save one break with the Frenchman going further ahead in the set at 5-2. Now serving for the set, the world number 65 was forced to save two break points before going on to reach a match point at advantage. The Italian would send a backhand wide and concede the match.