Seth Rollins injured on Raw

Rollins could miss WrestleMania. Photo- WWE.com

It has been announced by WWE.com that Seth Rollins has suffered an injury and although the severity is still unknown, the Architect could be set to miss WrestleMania for a second year in a row, which would be heartbreaking news for the fans, but in particular, Rollins himself.

Injury for Rollins

The injury took place during the final segment of Raw where Samoa Joe debuted to ambush Rollins on behalf of Triple H. When Joe was ragging Rollins around in the ring attempting to lock in the Coquina Clutch, it is believed that Rollins twisted his knee, which happens to be the same one he previously injured, and that is how he has become hurt.

WWE.com posted a video of Rollins on crutches after the event and has since tweeted, stating, "Wish I could say it was just a bad dream," accompanied by a picture of his knee wrapped up and ready to be scanned. The results from his medical examination are not yet known, but Rollins could be set to miss WrestleMania again with a knee injury, although he does have a couple of months to rehab if the injury isn't too serious.

WWE producers are reportedly already working on new ideas and plans for Triple H for 'Mania which would, of course, mean a brand new opponent for The Game. WWE had just begun seriously building this match and the segments on Raw were incredibly well received and after how long this feud has been brewing the possibility that we will not see a finish is a huge shame.

Triple H and Seth Rollins were expected to wrestle each other last year at the 'Grandest stage of them all,' but those plans were scrapped due to Rollins' injury and HHH ended up in the main event against Roman Reigns, however, hopefully, this time Rollins will get some good news and the match can go ahead.