The Ashes - First Test, Day Five: Australia seal dominant win as England are left with more questions than answers

Australia wrapped up the first Ashes test in style on Monday morning, winning by 10 wickets to take a 1-0 series lead over England at the Gabba.

Resuming on 134-0, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft knocked off the required 56 runs with little complication, seeing Joe Root's England side harshly beaten.

The game had been finely poised after each side completed their first innings, Steve Smith's fine century giving Australia the edge on as slow pitch.

However, a shocking second innings from England gave the hosts the advantage, the tourists dismissed for 195 with just one player - Root - making a half century.

That gave Australia a straightforward target of 170, but the manner in which they reached it, without the loss of a wicket after 50 overs exactly, will be what really demoralises England.

Aussie batsmen show the way

England did well for the first few days but capitulated in a way that's been seen far too many times over the past 24 months.

Four visiting batsmen made half centuries over the game, with the highest score being 83 from James Vince.

Root, alongside Dawid Malan and Mark Stoneman, was dismissed in the fifties, not showing the ruthless streak needed to make a big score that Steve Smith demonstrated over days two and three.

Root's conversion rate from 50-100 is less than 30%, whilst Smith's stands at 50%. That difference between the two captains could decide the series.

Australia didn't bat brilliantly but showed quality across their order to post a decent first innings score, Pat Cummins' contribution in the tail made even more valuable by the collapse that the English tail showed in each innings.

It was them up to Warner and Bancroft to finish the job, both finishing unbeaten in the eighties.

Bairstow berated, bowlers bamboozled

The issue of an apparent incident between England 'keeper Jonny Bairstow and Australia opener Bancroft was quickly defused after the game, each player coming out to say the 'headbutt' had been blown out of proportion by the media and was just a joke greeting.

Whilst that issue seems to be solved for now, the issue with England's bowlers certainly isn't as they toiled more on foreign soil.

A productive start, bowling wise, to Australia's first innings was undone as Smith and Cummings frustrated them late on, whilst the 10 wicket defeat sums up how the second innings went.

Anderson and Broad took wickets in the first and kept it tight in the second, but were let down by Jake Ball, Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes, who took a combined 4-325 throughout the game from 90 overs, compared to a shared 5-148 from the frontline bowlers, who went at nearly half the rate of runs.

What next?

England have work to do ahead of the second test at the Adelaide Oval, which begins on Saturday.

Craig Overton and Mason Crane will be pushing their case for a place in the bowling attack, with England's off-field issues regarding Bairstow and Ben Stokes causing the ECB enough headache as it is, let alone the on-field performance.

Australia can put their feet up for a few days before returning full in the knowledge that they've got England on the back-foot, just two test wins away from reclaiming the Ashes.