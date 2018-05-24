England vs Pakistan - First Test, Day One: Tourists expose home batting issues to take control

England's batting frailties once again showed on day one of their first test against Pakistan at Lords as they were bowled out for 184.

Alistair Cook was the only real batsmen to offer any real resistance for Joe Root's men with a well-made 70 but the rest of the batsmen failed to impress.

On the other hand, the visitors had a superb day as both Moahmmed Abbas and Hasan Ali both took four wickets each on a fantastic day for the tourists.

In response, they ended on 50-1 in their first innings, 134 runs behind their hosts but they will be full of confidence after the opening day at the home of cricket.

Same problems at the top of the order for England

On a day that provided some optimism for the hosts with Dominic Bess making his test debut and Jos Buttler making his comeback it ended in disarray.

The hosts did actually win the toss at Lords, with Root choosing bat first, much to most people's surprise, on a very overcast morning.

It showed straight from the first ball of the morning giving the amount of swing that the Pakistan opening bowlers were getting with the new ball.

That proved to be the downfall for Mark Stoneman as Abbas removed him very early on for four.

That brought Root to the crease to join Cook, which is a very important partnership for the hosts, and just for a bit it looked like they were starting to get to grips with the task ahead of them.

This was until Ali came into the attack for the visitors and he removed Root for four to leave the hosts in a spot of bother.

It got even worse for the hosts soon after when Ali then removed Dawid Malan for six to leave the hosts struggling on 43-3.

That brought Jonny Bairstow to the crease to join Cook and the pair managed to see the hosts to lunch without losing another wicket on 72-3, with Cook finishing the morning session on 46 not out.

Cook's brought up his half century after lunch

After lunch, things started on a positive note for the hosts with Bairstow and Cook taking their partnership passed the 50 mark.

Cook also brought up a brilliant half-century in very tough conditions to show the rest of the team how to do it.

Bairstow though couldn't turn his start into anything positive as he was clean bowled by Faheem Ashraf for 27 to break a very dangerous partnership for the tourists.

That brought Ben Stokes to the crease and the all-rounder started off in bullish fashion by taking the attack to the Pakistan bowlers.

Alongside Cook, the pair started to build a good partnership but it was ended one short of 50 when Mohammed Amir removed Cook for 70 with a peach of a delivery.

Buttler and Stokes made sure that the hosts lost not further wickets after that to end the afternoon session on 165-5 with Stokes 36 not out.

Hosts' collapsed after Tea to be bowled out for 184

After tea, things really did go pear shaped for the hosts as they lost their final five wickets for 19 runs to be all bowled out for 184.

Abbas was the main reason for the collapse as he removed Stokes for 38, Bess for eight and Stuart Broad for a second ball duck.

Ali took the other two wickets when he removed Buttler for 14 and Mark Wood for seven as the hosts once again showed their frailties with the bat.

Tourists successfully batted out the remainder of the day to take control of the game

This meant that Pakistan and over 20 overs to bat until the end of the day and they will be happy to lose only wicket as they ended the day on 50-1.

The one wicket that did fall was Imam-ul-Haq for four when he was trapped LBW to Broad after a successive appeal.

Azhar Ali and Haris Sohail batted out the remainder of the day though to see the tourists end the day 134 runs behind the hosts with nine first innings wickets remaining.