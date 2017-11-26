The Ashes - First Test, Day Four: Aussies on brink of first Test win after bat and ball dominance

Warner and Bancroft congratulate each other during their unbeaten century partnership (Picture Source: Ryan Pierse / Getty Images)

Australia took full control of the first Ashes test against England at Brisbane on day four after finishing 114 without loss needing 170 to win the opening game.

The Aussies had the perfect day at The 'Gabba as they dismissed the visitors for 195 in their second innings meaning they needed 170 to get over the line

David Warner and Cameron Bancroft put on a unbeaten stand of 114 thorough to stumps, meaning that they need a further 56 runs on the final day to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Stoneman and Root steady

Day Four in Brisbane started with the visitors on 33-2, with a lead of seven in their second innings with Mark Stoneman and Joe Root at the crease looking to build a strong partnership to make sure that visitors could build a big lead.

Things started well for the pair as they started positively with their shot making until Nathan Lyon removed Stoneman for 27.

Lyon removes Root for 51

A few overs later, Lyon also removed Dawid Malan for four to leave the visitors struggling.

Root though continued on his merry way as he passed his half-century alongside Moeen Ali as the pair took England passed the 100 mark.

Root, though, straight after getting to half century was dismissed next ball when Josh Hazlewoord trapped him LBW for 51 to leave the score on 113-5.

That was the last wicket to fall though in the morning session as the visitors ended the session on 119-5 with a lead of 93, with Ali 26 not out and Jonny Bairstow stuck having scored just one run

Ali and Bairstow attack

After lunch, Bairstow and Ali took the attack to the Aussies bowlers and it was working well until Lyon had Ali controversially stumped by Tim Paine for 40.

Chris Woakes, though, alongside Bairstow continued to get the scoreboard moving until Mitchell Starc came back into the attack to remove Woakes for 17.

Visitors lose four wickets for 10 runs

Starc then also removed Bairstow for 42, before removing Stuart Broad for two to leave the Aussies on the brink of dismissing the tourists. England's second innings was finally brought to an end when Pat Cummins removed Jake Ball having added just one run to the score.

England were bowled out for 195 at tea meaning that the hosts had four sessions to chase down 170 to win the first test.

Warner and Bancroft dominate

After tea, Warner and Bancroft managed to bat through the whole final session without being dismissed.

Both batsmen went past their half-centuries as at the end of the day the hosts finished on 114-0, needing a further 56 runs to win the first test on the final day.

Warner will return to the crease tomorrow 60 not out, while Bancroft, who made his first half-century for his country, will return continue on 51 .