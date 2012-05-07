Ireland squad named for Euro 2012

One of the most successful managers in the history of football delivered a confusing and calm press conference from Dublin listing a squad he feels will challenge the might of Croatia, Spain and Italy.

Trapattoni says he will use all his players in the build up friendly games prior to moving to the team's based in Poznan and he will make sure each player gets at least one hour in the friendly games so he can access their strenghts and weaknesses.

The biggest exclusion is of course James McCarthy due to his father's battle with cancer but other than that this is more about a squad with team spirit than any outstanding individuals.

With no in form striker this team will struggle to score goals. This is the last chance saloon for Dunne, Duff, Keane and possibly O'Shea and Given when it comes to representing their team at a major tournament. It is now or never for a country that craves success.

For the first time ever heading to a major competition there is no Ireland player plying his trade with a top four team in the Premier League and lets hope spirit and determination brings them together to take on the skill and style of Europe's greats.

Squad:

Given, Westwood, Forde, Dunne, O’Shea, St.Ledger, O’Dea, Ward, Kelly, Foley, Whelan, Gibson, Andrews, Fahey, Duff, McGeady, Hunt, McClean, Keane, Doyle, Cox, Long, Walters.

Standby: Randolph, McShane, Green, Coleman, Keogh.