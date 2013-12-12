Interview - Álvaro Vázquez: "The Premier League is toughness, quality, and direct football"

This interview was conducted by Borja Refojos and Mario Magro Sánchez for VAVEL España. Read the original in Spanish here.

His story began to be written in blue and white, at RCD Espanyol, where he stood out at every youth level for his amazing goal numbers. A stunning rise that led him to debut with the first team in the Santiago Bernabéu at just 19 years of age. From there, an assured place in the first team, with the confidence of Pochettino, a U20 World Cup where he was just an assist away from the Golden Boot, and the recognition as a great promise of Spanish football.

Next came his transfer to Getafe, leaving his house and the difficulties. The year in the south of Madrid was not all that he had hoped for and it resulted in a loan to Swansea City, where he began to find a place. Álvaro spoke about all these experiences, about the future, about football in general and about life in this interview with VAVEL.com.

Question: How is your new life in Swansea? How do you find the city and the club?

It is very calm and unpretentious. The city is typical, with small houses, no apartments, and an atmosphere like a Christmas movie. The club is traditional and serious.

Answer: You share a locker room with Spanish players like Jordi Amat, Pablo Hernández, and Michu. Does that make being far away from your families more bearable for you all?

I feel very content and comfortable with them; they are great players, and I am lucky to be with my family in Swansea as well.

A new team, a new country and a new league. You are fighting to be one of Michael Laudrup’s eleven starters. Did the fact that you arrived after the league had already begun hurt you? Did it affect the process of adaptation with the club?

The truth is that I don’t stop doing new things. For me it is very important to adapt quickly. It’s difficult to take the position away from [Wilfried] Bony, but the adaptation has been great.

After Swansea was one of the revelations of last year in the Premier League, this season must be one of consolidation for the club. What are the objectives set within the club?

We are focusing on continuing the good dynamic of play, and along with that, doing a good job in the Europa League.

This year could offer you a great opportunity to progress in your career. What goals do you have on an individual level? Would you like to stay permanently in Swansea?

I am taking this year as a great opportunity to learn about the English league and improve myself as a player. Swansea is great, the Premier League as well, but I belong to Getafe and am contracted to them.

Is the Premier League superior in terms of competitivity compared with the Spanish Liga?

Yes, the truth is that there is a lot of competitiveness; anyone can beat anyone else in any game. There isn’t as much difference between teams as in the Spanish Liga.

On the level of play, what are some of the main differences between the Premier League and La Liga?

From my point of view, I think the main differences I see are: the toughness, the quality, and direct football.

Who do you think is the best Spanish player in the Premier League?

For me the best Spanish player in the Premier League is Álvaro Negredo.

Which Spanish player is making the most improvement in the Premier League?

The most improved, Alejandro Pozuelo.

Which player or players have impressed you the most?

Luis Suárez, he is a crack.

What pitch was the most special to play on?

Yes, there are two. In Old Trafford (Manchester United) and Emirates Stadium (Arsenal).

At only 19 years of age you made your Primera Division debut in the Bernabéu and a week later you marked your first appearance as a starter with a goal. What are your memories of those moments?

Those times I have etched in my retina. The truth is that it was marvelous.

In a little over a year, from the youth squad to playing in the first division and a U20 World Cup, where you won the Silver Boot. How did it feel making such a dramatic jump at such a young age?

Sincerely I did not think about it. In that moment I was in a whirlwind of events and I only wanted to grow and grow.

Jewel of the Espanyol cantera, with the confidence of Pochettino and in the first team as an important player to the squad. However, when the 2012 summer transfer market concluded, you were transferred to Getafe, which almost came as a surprise. How did all of that happen?

Everything went bad. Espanyol was not in a good moment and the best thing for them was my departure.

You were the great hope of the model of Antonio Morales, the former manager of the Espanyol cantera. However, many have been critical of him, accusing him of enormously devaluing one of the best academies in Spain. How would you rate his management and what is your opinion of the Espanyol cantera, in terms of how much the club relies on it?

Antonio Morales made the Espanyol cantera great and when he left, strange things happened at the club, above all within the cantera. I owe a lot to Antonio. He has been one of the most important people in my young career as a footballer.

You arrived at Getafe as a star signing. How did you carry that pressure given the expectations?

I don’t think I was the star signing or even close; I did not have pressure.

Was it difficult for someone so young to leave your city and your only ever club to begin a new life in another city?

Very difficult because I am a very family-oriented person and close to my friends. To be far away was difficult to take on.

Be it for lack of continuity or for injuries, in Getafe you didn’t succeed as was thought. What is your assessment of your season south of Madrid?

It was negative in a professional sense, but in a human sense I learned many things. I became a more mature person.

Do you have ill feelings toward Getafe? Do you think you could return and become an important player in the team?

Yes, I want to return to Getafe to offer the best version of Álvaro Vázquez.

You were just an assist way from being the “Golden Boot” in the U20 World Cup. In case of a tie with Henrique for most assists (3), you would have received the award for having played fewer minutes.

It was disappointing, but I can’t complain! I felt fortunate to be chosen to represent Spain in that tournament. Everything else was a blessing.

What is your greatest memory wearing the shirt of the Spanish selección?

My best memory was becoming U21 European Champion and having the opportunity to meet so many good people there.

Have you ever dreamed of wearing the shirt of the full selection?

Yes, although it’s a distant dream, but not impossible.

For a player like you, moving so well in spaces, is it more beneficial to play a more up and down game of football like the English game?

Truly it has been more beneficial for me because I enjoy more playing with space.

The center forward is always measured by his goal numbers. However, in modern football, with the figure of the false nine, some coaches are requiring the strikers to involve themselves more in the collective play. To you, what does it mean to be a center forward?

A center forward is equated with goals; on top of that you can help create space but scoring goals is the first priority.

We now know the differences footballistically speaking between the Premier League and La Liga, but what differences do you perceive between Spain and the UK in the style of life? Do you feel the crisis?

Here there is enough work and in Swansea there are many Spaniards working in the hospitality industry.

The need to emigrate in order to find a better future has also arrived to the football world, in a clear parallel with Spanish society. How are you living, in your “exile”, the complex situation that Spain is in?

I have a lot of family and friends that are experiencing the crisis. Of course that affects me, it is a shame really.

Fotografía: Carla Cortés (VAVEL.com)

Personality test: Álvaro Vázquez: @AlvaroVazquez91

What makes you happy?

To be surrounded by my friends and family

Your greatest virtue?

Smiling

Your worst defect?

Demanding too much of myself

Your greatest fear?

Losing my family

An idol?

My father

What quality do you value most in a person?

Closeness

A food?

Sole fish, cooked by my mother

A drink?

Orange Fanta

A book?

The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas

A movie?