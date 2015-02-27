Norwich City - Ipswich Town: East Anglia derby with serious promotion hopes on the line

Ipswich make the short trip north to face both local and promotion rivals Norwich in the East Anglia Derby.

Norwich City are the form team in the Championship right now with them winning their last five league games to take them from the edge of the playoff picture right into a crowded automatic promotion race.

The new manger effect brought with the arrival of Alex Neil has added a new toughness to their game which showed in their last match as Cameron Jerome scored his 17th goal of the season to give them a 2-1 comeback win at Blackburn.

Visitors Ipswich sit two places higher in the league than their rivals but only one point better off. They come into this game on the back of a 4-2 home win against Birmingham courtesy of a brace from january signing Freddie Sears.

Their also in good general form though as they've won three of their last four but only one of their last three games away from Portman Road. They seem over reliant on Daryl Murphy with no one else in the team getting into double figures for goals to back up his 21.

Team news

Striker Gary Hooper is available again for the Canaries after missing the Blackburn game with an infection.

Mick McCarthy has the Hunt brothers Stephen and Noel unavailable along with David McGoldrick and Darren Ambrose, meaning he might only have 18 players to pick from again.

Stats

Norwich have won the last three Derby meetings eithier side of their spell in the Premier League.

Ipswich have not won at Carrow Road in exactly nine years when they triumphed 2-1.