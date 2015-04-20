Brendan Rodgers admits: "We just didn't create enough against Villa"

Brendan Rodgers bemoaned his Liverpool side's lack of creativity as one of several reasons why they fell to a disappointing FA Cup defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday.

The Reds were overwhelming favourites going into the semi-finals against Tim Sherwood's relegation-threatened side, but were outwitted in the centre of the park - where greater numbers and greater energy saw Villa take a foothold in the game.

That, coupled with poor defensive mistakes for both goals, gave Villa a 2-1 win despite Philippe Coutinho's strike initially giving Liverpool the lead.

But in his post-match assessment, deep in the bowels of Wembley Stadium, Rodgers admitted that his side were hardly deserving of much more from the game.

"We had some chances but I thought they were better than us today to be honest," he said.

"The team in the last couple of years have shown great energy, attitude and commitment – I thought our energy was low today.

“Villa had a good start to the game and we were too passive.

"We changed the system, got some joy and got in front but we didn’t keep the lead long enough.

"In the second half we hoped to play better but we just didn’t create enough today."

The defeat condemns Steven Gerrard's Anfield career to a goodbye at the Britannia Stadium next month, rather than the showpiece cup final on his 35th birthday that Rodgers and his side were hoping to give the midfielder.

"Is it a shame? Absolutely," Rodgers replied, when asked whether Gerrard's Liverpool goodbye should have been more meaningful than a trip to Stoke, by which the Reds' top-four hopes are likely to be over.

"He did everything he possibly could to help the team. I thought he was excellent today. Collectively we didn’t perform well enough."

Rodgers' side have now lost three of their last five; all of those in games which have ultimately cost them a chance of putting a dismal few months of the season behind them.

Defeats in vital league games to Arsenal and Manchester United meant they lost ground in the race for the Champions League spots, whilst their defeat to Villa means silverware is again out of the question.

The defeat also meant Rodgers becomes the first manager since the 1950s not to win a trophy in his first three years as Liverpool manager, but he insisted mentality was not the problem.

"We need to have the courage now to play better in the big games because we didn’t play well enough today," he said.

"Technically we weren’t quite on it. We looked like the occasion got to us a little bit."

"The players have that courage, you’ve just got to be consistent with it," added Rodgers. "That ability to build a game from behind and deal with the pressure, it’s important."