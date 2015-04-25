Score WBA - Liverpool in EPL 2015 (0-0)

17:00. Well, that's all from me - Charlie Malam, from today's game. Thanks for joining us, and if you didn't watch the game LIVE - then you should probably be thanking yourself. It wasn't exactly a thriller, and it won't live long in the memory. Devoid of any real chances or action until the late stages, both West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool go away with a point as the 2014-15 Premier League season enters the final few fixtures. Make sure you come back to VAVEL for all our post-match coverage from today's results. Thanks again, and goodbye.

16:58. Next up for today's two teams: West Brom travel to Manchester United next weekend, whilst Liverpool take a trip to Hull City on Tuesday night.

16:57. Full-time Premier League scores: Southampton 2-2 Spurs (12:45pm KO), Burnley 0-1 Leicester, Crystal Palace 0-2 Hull, Newcastle 2-3 Swansea, QPR 0-0 West Ham, Stoke 1-1 Sunderland, West Brom 0-0 Liverpool.

16:53. Overall, an afternoon to forget - another forgettable result for Liverpool, whilst West Brom are surely all but safe after that point - though they're still two off of their 40-point target. The game failed to come into life until after the hour-mark, where both sides began to attack the ball with more freedom - Jordon Ibe crashed the crossbar, before James Morrison saw a header cleared off the line by Dejan Lovren - but that's as close as we got to any goals at the Hawthorns this afternoon.

16:50. It is what it says on the tin, really. A dull goalless affair, with a typically dogged Tony Pulis performance from the home side. They packed men behind the ball and made it difficult for the Reds to create chances and get in behind their back-line. Liverpool's top-four hopes are surely all but over now? Nevertheless, they climb back into 5th - on the same points as Spurs but with a better goal difference.

FT: West Bromwich Albion 0-0 Liverpool.

90+4' Lovren, the best visiting player on the pitch, rises to meet Gerrard's cross at the back post - but he can only direct it wide.

90+2' Gerrard's long-ball for Henderson is ill-judged, and flies out for a goal-kick. Looks destined to be a forgettable end-of-season 0-0, this one.

90+1' Coutinho swings in a free-kick from 35-yards, but Fletcher clears to the halfway line. Time running out for Rodgers' side to nick anything from this.

90' A barrage of late pressure from the home side, but Yacob gets carried away and his late shot flies wide. Four minutes of added time, and finally we're seeing a tempo that we lacked for the first 70 0r so minutes of the game.

88' Almost a goal for West Brom! McManaman makes way into the box towards the near post and tries to beat Mignolet, but the Belgian stands up strong to force a corner.

86' This could end up going either way yet, as Fletcher plays it into the path of Ideye - but again Lovren is there to clear the danger. Are we in for late drama at the Hawthorns?

84' Gardner tries the spectacular, with an overhead kick on the edge of the area, but it loops up for Mignolet to grasp. The Belgian clears the ball out of play with Gerrard limping in real pain in the centre of midfield.

83' The visitors just can't find a breakthrough, though they're virtually camped on the edge of Albion's box. Coutinho looks to find space and finds Lallana at the byline, but his clipped cross-cum-shot is gathered by Myhill with Borini leaping.

82' Substitution: Baird on, Morrison off.

81' Almost magnificent from Coutinho, who takes it away from Fletcher. He brings it down, allows it to bounce and guides a dropping shot towards goal but it hits the roof of the net.

80' McManaman goes down on the edge of the area, but play continues and Fletcher's 20-yard shot is well held by Mignolet. Not long left for a goal, if one is coming.

79' Lovren cuts out Ideye down the right with a well-timed interception. The Croatian has been very impressive for the Reds today, after so far struggling to get his Anfield career going. This could be a foundation for him to begin justifying that £20 million fee paid for his services last summer. Brendan Rodgers will be hoping so, at least.

78' Coutinho waves his way into the box and cuts back for Lallana, who tees up Gerrard - but his low left-footed shot is straight at Myhill in the West Brom goal. Not a troubling shot for the goalkeeper.

76' Ideye brings down Dawson's header at the byline, but can't find any teammate with plenty of red shirts in his way. His cross deflects off of Skrtel and out for a corner, the home side's first of the match, but it's hooked away from danger.

75' Double substitution for Liverpool: Lallana and Borini on, Balotelli and Ibe . Whilst Ideye replaces Berahino.

74' Johnson finds his way into space at the byline after winning possession, but his cross to Henderson is blocked. The visitors win a corner, which bounces in front of Lovren and he can't get his close-range header on target as a result.

73' Balotelli shoots, but his shot is blocked by McAuley on the edge of the area. Can works it back into the Italian in the box, but Yacob takes it away from him as he prepares to spin and shoot on the penalty spot. West Brom continually trying to clear, but Liverpool picking up the pieces again and again. Coutinho is almost in on goal after a neat one two with Sterling but the return ball is wayward.

72' Liverpool assistant manager Colin Pascoe speaking to duo Fabio Borini and Adam Lallana, both whom look set to come on shortly.

71' Morrison switches the play well, with plenty of Albion players advanced and up the pitch - but Yacob's pass goes out of play.

70' Twenty minutes to go and the Reds are still probing. Ibe tries to make his way into the area from the right side, but Gardner takes it away from him.

68' Plenty of action in this one now, as Emre Can directs Gerrard's cross towards goal but it loops up and Myhill clutches it out of the air. Somehow, we still haven't had an opening goal.

66' Game entering the final quarter now as Sterling picks up a loose ball down the right, he gives it to Balotelli who then finds Can. The Reds work it around patiently, but still can't find an opening.

65' So close for West Brom now! We're edging awfully close to a goal at the Hawthorns here, as Morrison puts his head amongst the boots to beat Skrtel and send an effort towards the bottom corner. Mignolet gets a slight touch on the shot, but Lovren does brilliantly to get back and clear it off the line. There'll be a stoppage in play as Morrison, whose face is currently covered in his own blood, is treated by medics.

64' Substitution: McManaman on, Anichebe off.

63' Woodwork! Ibe makes way into the box after good link-up with balotelli and fires a shot towards goal from close-range, but it deflects off of Lescott and hits the crossbar. So unlucky for the youngster.

63' Real grit and determination from both sides as this game continues to open up. Who will be the first to take advantage? Pulis looks to be readying Callum McManaman on the sideline.

62' Brilliant from Ibe, to beat deceive Dawson who pulls him down and goes into the book. The first yellow card of the game.

61' The Reds work it around on the edge of the area, as Coutinho shoots from 20-yards but it deflects into the grateful grasp of Myhill.

60' Bit of tactical tweaking for the visitors, Ibe and Sterling switching flanks. It's made a quick impact, with both players enjoying themselves on the opposite flanks.

59' Brilliant end-to-end football now with both sides finally beginninb to make chances for themselves. Still no goals though.

58' Suddenly, the game is alive. Brunt makes space for himself, beating Ibe and he sends a cross to the back post where Gardner is running in. With Johnson unaware, the midfielder beats him to the ball and sidefoots an effort goalwards but it crashes into the side netting. Where did this all come from?

57' How have we not just had a goal?! Finally a bit of quality from the visitors as Sterling's low shot falls into Balotelli's feet. He turns to shoot, but it's blocked. Nevertheless it falls for Coutinho on the edge of the area and he tries to find the bottom corner with a placed shot. Myhill saves, but can only parry to Henderson who has the goal at hs mercy from three yards out. Somehow, he puts it straight at the goalkeeper. Should be 1-0.

56' Approaching the hour mark, and we're yet to have a shot on target here. That's probably the most damning indictment of the game you could get. The visitors have plenty of threat, but they've yet to really show their best in dangerous areas as they're forced from one side of the pitch to the other.

54' Gardner wins a free-kick after Sterling tripped him from behind. Brunt delivers, sending it into the box from the inside right channel, and McAuley rises to meet it with a header but the threat soon disappears as the effort falls a fair few yards wide.

52' Little improvement between the first-half and the second so far, as Sterling is caught in a tough battle with Dawson. He may only be small, but he's strong in the challenge, and he showed that there to win a free-kick. They take it short and Coutinho plays it up to Balotelli, who cuts it wide to Sterling - but he's beaten by Dawson, who wins a free-kick himself after shirt tugging from the 20-year-old winger.

50' Berahino is cautioned for pushing Skrtel over in the race for a loose ball down the left. East doesn't bring out any cards, but gives the Reds a free-kick which Mignolet sends downfield.

49' Henderson and Ibe share exchanges on the right flank, but Coutinho's shot is well blocked from 25-yards and his ambitious through ball a few seconds after finds no-one but Albion goalkeeper Myhill.

48' Ibe drives down the right, but runs straight into the path of Brunt and wins a throw-in, which comes to nothing.

46' The home side get us back underway in West Bromwich. No substitutions for either team just yet.

15:58. Closing in on the second-half at the Hawthorns. After a dull opening first 45 minutes, will we see more goalmouth action in this second-half? As it stands - the Reds are back up to 5th, but they can further close the gap to fourth-placed Manchester City with a win.

15:53. Premier League scores elsewhere at half-time: Burnley 0-0 Leicester, Crystal Palace 0-0 Hull, Newcastle 1-1 Swansea, Stoke 1-1 Sunderland, QPR 0-0 West Ham.

15:50. Boos ring around the Hawthorns as the players retreat to the changing rooms for half-time. Not the most exciting first 45 minutes of football we've ever seen, admittedly. The visitors dominated possession, but Tony Pulis' Baggies defended in numbers and prevented them from creating anything really meaningful in the final third. Will we see anything more exciting in the second-half? Let's hope so.

HT: West Bromwich Albion 0-0 Liverpool.

45+1' Free-kick awarded late to Liverpool after Gerrard buys a nothing foul out of Yacob. That was more of a dive, if anything. The 34-year-old skipper lines up the set-piece from around 35-yards, but allows Balotelli to take it - he scutts the shot into the ground and it's cleared at the first man. The Reds keep it alive as Skrtel holds up the ball and crosses, but Yacob heads clear.

45' Henderson is beaten to the ball in his own half and it's cut out wide to Gardner but his cross is hit and high and despite winning a throw-in, the move comes to nothing when Berahino's ball to Morisson is too far in front of his teammate. Concern for the visitors meanwhilst, with Lovren grimacing whilst holding his shoulder after a nast fall following an aerial duel with Anichebe. One minute added on here.

43' Side to side, side to side. That's all it is for the visitors at the moment. They get it out of their own half and win a free-kick in the centre-circle as Skrtel comes through the back of Anichebe. Brunt takes it early, shooting from 55-yards, but it's a complete waste as Mignolet all too easily gathers.

42' Drawing nearer to the half-time mark, as Mignolet jumps to reach a long ball meant for Berahino. The Reds still enjoying all of the ball, but there's not enough movement or penetration to do anything with it. Sterling tries to do it all himself, beating a few men before winning a throw-in.

40' Gerrard looks for the run of Sterling inside the area, with a clipped ball from 25-yards. The youngster goes down under pressure from Dawson, but nothing is given by East - and probably rightly so. Not much in that one.

38' Morrison sends Berahino on the chase near the corner flag. He's first to it and he spins away and finds Gardner further back down the line. He cuts inside and swings a cross towards the far post, which evades all of his teammates and goes out for a goal-kick. Not the midfielder's day so far.

37' Sterling looks to be released into space down the left, but is let down by his own first-touch as the ball gets away from him. Moments later, ironic jeers from the home crowd as referee Roger East gives them a free-kick in their own half from Coutinho's foul.

36' Space briefly opens up for the visitors with Coutinho in possession, but he can't pick out Sterling with a through ball. Coutinho retrieves the loose ball and Balotelli sends a powerful dipping half-volley towards goal, but it's one yard too high.

36' Real, end-of-season, nothing to play for, feel about this game. The home side, for the first time in the game, win the ball high up inside the Reds' half and Gardner strides towards goal before his cross floats out of play.

34' The Baggies just trying to entre the game in these final few stages of the first-half and Morrison tries to return a ball into Anichebe who tries to penetrate into the Reds' box, but he catches Lovren late in a 50/50 and the visitors earn a free-kick inside their own 18-yard box.

32' Emre Can lines one up and strikes it from 30-yards, but it just about bobbles wide of Myhill's far post. Looks like the goalkeeper would have kept that one out anyway.

30' Half-an-hour in, still 0-0. Liverpool building in momentum, with the home crowd silent - but they've yet to find that final ball to make the difference between a chance and a clear-cut chance. Very easy for them in possession with West Brom sat deep, but they have nothing to show for their 79% possession so far.

28' Coutinho tries an ambitious effort from the halfway line, after Myhill races out to meet a long ball. The Brazilian spotted the keeper well off his line, but he cuts across the shot and it swerves away from goal. The visitors well on top in this one.

27' They all line it up, but it's Gerrard - on his 500th game - who floats it over the wall and towards the top corner. It's a well executed set-piece, but it just zips over the crossbar with Myhill watching on hopelessly.

26' Free-kick right on the edge of the area for Liverpool. Balotelli's direct run forces a foul from Berahino as the Reds were building momentum. This is around 22-yards out and in a perfect position for one of Henderson, Gerrard or Balotelli hit.

25' Goals elsewhere! Newcastle are winning 1-0 at home to Swansea, whilst Charlie Austin has his head in his hands after missing a penalty at home to West Ham. That could be a defining moment in their battle for safety. Back at the Hawthorns though, Sterling senses Gerrard's long ball is going over his head and raises his arms to catch the ball but East sensibly decides not to book the youngster and gives the home side a free-kick.

23' So many numbers at the back for Pulis' side that the Reds are resigned to long balls and hopeful crosses so far. Sterling does well to evade a few bodies, but the away side are forced back due to the sheer number of players behind the ball.

21' Almost for West Brom - as Johnson miscontrols a dropping ball and Berahino is there to race past him and take it off his foot, but his control is likewise too poor and he overruns the ball out of play for a goal-kick. Wasted opportunity, that one.

20' Coutinho's shot swerves high over the crossbar from 25-yards, with neither 'keeper yet to really be tested in this encounter.

19' Dawson is forced to deflect Henderson's crossfield ball towards Sterling out for a corner. This time, Coutinho swings it in but it's headed clear to Emre Can at the halfway line. He plays it up to Ibe, who looks for Balotelli. It's cleared but Lovren wins the second header. Skrtel flicks it on for Balotelli, who tries to hang out a leg and direct the ball towards Myhill's goal but he can't reach the loose ball.

18' Free-kick for West Brom inside the opposition half, as Coutinho is caught too eager in the tackle. Gardner floats it towards the back post but it's very high and as Lescott tries to rescue the chance with a header back across goal from the back post, he's flagged offside.

17' Liverpool have had almost 80% possession so far in this game, but they've yet to make much of it. That said, they look largely comfortable as Lovren clears Dawson's flick on towards Berahino.

16' Superb from Coutinho, to send a through ball into the space of Sterling who is making an intelligent run down the left. He cuts inside and jinks past a few defenders, but can't find an opening. Pulis' side defending in sheer numbers to prevent the Reds' pace and creativity from causing them too many problems, but the home supporters don't sound too impressed with their approach as they let out a few sighs.

15' Quarter of an hour in and we're still goalless. The only goal in the Premier League's other five games so far is at the Britannia Stadium, where Sunderland lead Stoke City 1-0 thanks to Connor Wickham's first-minute effort.

14' Corner for the visitors, as Johnson gets to the byline and wins a set-piece from the left flank. Gerrard delivers, but Myhill collects confidently at the far post.

13' Superb tackle from Gardner to dispossess Sterling down the right just as the 20-year-old was finding his full stride. Balotelli takes advantage of a lapse in concentration to nick the ball away from a defender and release the Reds into a five-on-three attack but Sterling takes too long to make his mind up and enough players get back to block Balotelli's shot.

11' Coutinho's drive from range is well blocked, and the Baggies try to launch a counter - but the pass into Berahino is overhit and the move fizzles out.

10' The Liverpool fans in loud voice away to the right as they burst into a rendition of Poetry in Motion. It hasn't all been poetry on the pitch just yet, with the game finely poised despite the Reds enjoying more of the possession.

9' The Reds almost carve out a promising opportunity, as Sterling clips a cross towards the back post but there's no-one there. After a poor clearance, Brendan Rodgers' side retrieve possession but Emre Can's audacious backheel to a teammate is well read by McAuley.

8' Gardner latches onto Sterling after a quick ball upfield and does well to restrict his space, winning a throw-in after a deflection. The visitors have had plenty of possession around the back, but haven't found enough time and space in the middle of the park or even the final third thanks to good pressing from the Baggies.

6' Free-kick in Liverpool's half for the hosts which Brunt floats to Dawson. He heads it down for Gardner who lashes an effort towards the far post from the edge of the area. Anichebe tries to direct it goalwards from close-range, but it goes wide of Mignolet's post after McAuley fails to connect.

5' Dawson whips in a cross towards Anichebe from the right side, but it drifts over the striker's head and Emre Can shields it out for a throw over the other side. The Reds would have been unhappy if something had have come of that, after the ball appeared to strike Dawson's arm in a sliding tackle during the build-up.

3' Ibe makes good steadway inside the area, but is snuffed out by a number of navy blue and white shirts as his clipped cross is blocked and cleared. Promising start from the Reds, who look to be in a 3-4-3 from the start as Gerrard drops back between the centre-backs.

2' Today is also Brendan Rodgers' 150th game in charge of the club. He's won 80 and lost 37 of the previous 149 so far. Can his side crown the day with an 81st win? They've started well, keeping possession well before Balotelli wins a free-kick after being clipped by Gardner near the halfway line.

1' The minute's silence has been observed very respectfully, and now we're ready for action. The away side get us started, getting the ball rolling from the halfway line. They'll be shooting from right to left in this first-half.

14:59. Big ovation for Gerrard's name from the home crowd as he makes his 500th appearance. Nice to see as it's a special day for him, but today we also remember the 56 who died in the tragic Valley Parade fire at Bradford City in 1985. May they rest in peace.

14:58. The players are on their way out of the tunnel to the Premier League anthem. We're almost ready for kick-off at the Hawthorns, are you? Stay right here for live minute-by-minute match coverage of West Brom - Liverpool.

14:55. In fact - at this stage last season, Liverpool had 14 more points, scored 41 more goals and were three league places higher than they are right now. (Stat: Squawka)

14:53. Did you know? Raheem Sterling is Liverpool's top scorer so far this season with seven goals in the league. The last time the Reds went a full season without a 10-goal PL scorer was 2004-05, when Milan Baros ended with nine. Barren.

14:51. Less than 10 minutes until kick-off! May be some bad news for the visitors. Raheem Sterling looks to have rolled his ankle in the pre-match warm up. He has some treatment and returns to his feet, but he's walking gingerly. We'll soon see whether he keeps his starting spot.

14:48. Brendan Rodgers has insisted his Liverpool side will fight to the end, ahead of today's game. "We clearly won't achieve some of our objectives this season in terms of a trophy but we have given everything we could to do that," he said. "Now we have to make sure we push and finish as high as we possibly can. We'll keep fighting right to the very end. If anyone is going to slip up we need to be there to take advantage of that. That's the message really. The aim is to win our last six games. That's what we're looking to achieve, It's a difficult ask but that's the intention of the group."

14:45. Focusing again on this afternoon's game at the Hawthorns - West Brom cannot move up the table, but they could drop lower depending on Newcastle's result at home to Swansea. The Reds are down to 7th, but sit 10 points above the Welsh side in the position below them. They can close the gap to fourth-placed Man City to four points with a win, as they kick off at 5:30pm later this evening.

14:42. After seven minutes of added time, the full time whistle has finally been blown at St Mary's as Southampton and Spurs draw 2-2. The Reds drop below both, one point behind the latter and on the same points as the Saints but with a worse goal difference. They'll need at least a draw today to regain their 5th spot in the table.

14:39. It's a lovely sunny afternoon at the Hawthorns so far, as James Pearce of the Liverpool ECHO demonstrates on Twitter with the below picture. It's likely to be a sell out in the 26,000-seater stadium today. Will we see anything as memorable as the last two encounters between these two teams? Kolo Toure is on the bench and he won't have forgotten his howler here last year, whilst Rodgers fell victim to a chastening 3-0 loss in his first ever competitive game as Reds boss here the season before that. Kick-off in almost 20 minutes.

14:35. If you're into betting: West Bromwich Albion are a generous 16/5 to win with Sky Bet. Alternatively, a draw is 23/10 whilst Liverpool are 19/20 to take the three points from today's encounter.

14:33. With less than half-an-hour to go until kick-off, take a look at Calum Paton's piece for VAVEL Liverpool on whether the Reds should adopt a 'quality over quantity' transfer approach with the window drawing near. That's right, transfer rumour season is almost upon us - and for Brendan Rodgers and co, they're already rife - but should they be looking at the calibre of Memphis Depay and the likes? Read more here.

14:30. Today's other fixtures see some huge clashes at the bottom of the Premier League table. Burnley host Leicester with both sides looking to save their top-flight status, whilst QPR will be hoping for a good result at home to West Ham. Sunderland still aren't safe, and travel to Stoke City for a tricky tie whilst Crystal Palace host Steve Bruce's struggling Hull City. Newcastle and Swansea contest a mid-table tie at St James' Park before Manchester City round off today's action at home to FA Cup finalists Aston Villa.

14:28. Meanwhile, Championship side Watford have one foot in the Premier League after a 2-0 win away at Brighton. Goals from Troy Deeney and Matej Vydra put the Hornets four points clear at the top of the league table with one game left of the season. Their return to the Premier League will be confirmed today, if Middlesbrough lose at Fulham and Norwich fail to win at Rotherham.

14:25. Elsewhere in the Premier League, Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur are currently drawing 2-2 at St Mary's. Graziano Pelle ended a 14-game streak without a goal, poking past Hugo Lloris on 29 minutes. Right before half-time, Erik Lamela equalised after Harry Kane flicked on Eric Dier's cross and the Argentine directed it goalwards - though it could have been with a hand. After the break, Pelle added his second of the afternoon after good work from substitute Shane Long before Nacer Chadli put Spurs level just five minutes later - beating Kelvin Davis from Dier's through ball. There are only a couple of minutes remaining in that one.

14:22. Today's game will be officiated by referee Roger East. The same official came in for massive criticism after a poor display away at Bolton Wanderers in the fourth-round of the FA Cup earlier this season. Since, East also took the Reds' 1-0 win away at Swansea City last month - but that was only his fourth game in charge of a Liverpool game - having officiated a 1-0 win over Reading back in 2012. The 49-year-old has only been a Premier League ref since September 2012, earning a permanent spot in the Select Group of Premier League officials from the 2013/14 season.

14:19. Did you know? Today is Balotelli's first league start for the Reds since November. He has scored one goal in his 12 starts for the club so far.

14:16. Rumours reporting that Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno has been left out due to a knock sustained in training. Emre Can looks to be deputising for him in the full-back spot.

14:13. A few more surprises for the visitors however, as Mario Balotelli starts in the absence of Daniel Sturridge. Steven Gerrard becomes only the 12th player in Premier League history to make his 500th league appearance, starting alongside Jordan Henderson in a two-man midfield whilst Glen Johnson and Jordon Ibe both come back into the side. Adam Lallana returns to the bench.

14:10. Same team that beat Crystal Palace 2-0 for Pulis' West Brom. Ex-Everton striker Victor Anichebe leads the line alongside Saido Berahino, looking to cause Liverpool's makeshift back four some problems.

14:08. Liverpool Bench: Jones, Toure, Manquillo, Lallana, Allen, Borini, Markovic.

14:07. West Bromwich Albion Bench: Rose, Baird, Olsson, Gamboa, McManaman, Sessegnon, Ideye.

14:05. Liverpool XI: Mignolet, Johnson, Skrtel, Lovren, Can, Ibe, Gerrard, Henderson, Sterling, Coutinho, Balotelli.

14:03. West Bromwich Albion XI: Myhill, Dawson, McAuley, Lescott, Brunt, Gardner, Fletcher, Yacob, Morrison, Berahino, Anichebe.

14:01. The team news is in...

13:59. We're just an hour away from kick-off between West Bromwich Albion vs Liverpool in this afternoon's Barclays' Premier League action. We'll have team news from today's two teams with you in a couple of minutes.

13:58. Overall: The Reds have enjoyed the better of a vast majority of these fixtures, winning 68 in comparison to West Brom's 38 wins. 39 of the contests have ended in draws.

13:57. Did you know? The Reds have claimed 35 points since Christmas Day - only Arsenal (39) have a better record.

13:54. Their last meeting at the Hawthorns: Kolo Toure's error proved costly come the end of the season as Liverpool spurned three points at the Hawthorns in February 2014. The visitors lookedlikely to take the three points to secure their grip on a top-four race (before they would go on to fight for the title) after Daniel Sturridge had converted from Luis Suarez' cross before the half-hour. But after Albion fought back strongly in the second-half, Toure's misplaced pass fell perfectly for Victor Anichebe, who placed past Simon Mignolet to earn the Baggies a point in a 1-1 draw.

13:52. The last time these two met: Jordan Henderson was the star of the show, grabbing a goal and an assist in a 2-1 win for Liverpool at Anfield. The midfielder linked up superbly with Adam Lallana on the edge of the area, allowing the playmaker to slide an effort across Ben Foster's goal from close-range. Saido Berahino dispatched a contentious penalty in the second-half to even the scores, but Henderson put the Reds back in the driving seat five minutes later by side-footing an effort past Foster - which gave the hosts the three points.

13:49. Only Chelsea and Southampton have managed to keep more clean sheets than West Brom this season in the Premier League. Seven of those have come during Pulis' time in charge.

13:46. Steven Gerrard could make his 500th Premier League appearance for Liverpool if he features today. Only Ryan Giggs (632) and Jamie Carragher (508) have made over 500 appearances in the division for a single club. The 34-year-old skipper has only six games left before he leaves the Reds for LA Galaxy, and so cannot surpass either of those two.

13:43. Brendan Rodgers similarly, has been defending his reputation throughout mid-week. The Northern Irishman became the first Liverpool manager since the 1950s not to win a trophy inside his first three years as Reds boss and has come in for plenty of criticism as a result. But he's come out to insists he's the best man job, specifically stating that "there's no-one better than me." Read his quotes from Thursday's pre-match press conference, here.

13:40. Pulis continued to talk about his frustrations over the fact his previous achievements at Stoke were undermined for his reputation for staying up. "I get frustrated about is that everybody talks about me never being relegated, nobody talks about the fact I’ve been promoted out of every league in England," said the 57-year-old. "I’ve taken a club, Stoke, that was mid-table in the Championship to an FA Cup Final, into the last 32 of Europe and signed players six or seven years ago that are still there and the bedrock of the team. I get a little bit frustrated that people say I’m the one to get when things aren’t going so well. Will I ever get a big job? This is a big job, just like Palace and Stoke were. You have your niche in life and a way of doing things. For me to be the age I am and still working at the top level is fantastic. That’s all I need, I don’t need any taps on the back. If a top four job came along, I don’t think people will look at Tony Pulis to do that."

13:37. Speaking of his opposition, Pulis added: "Brendan Rodgers knows what the Premier League is like. Expectations are going to be different to what they were like at Swansea. They expect you to win trophies at Liverpool. It's ebbs and flows. You have to ride with the waves and make sure you have a clear view of where you want to go.(Raheem) Sterling, (Philippe) Coutinho, (Daniel) Sturridge, (Adam) Lallana - whoever he plays they have great players."

13:34. West Brom boss Tony Pulis has insisted his side must embrace the difficulty of the challenge in their final five games of the season. "We can't be below 100 per cent, not just physically but mentally," he said, with Albion currently on 36 points and aiming to reach the 40-point mark. "Every game that we play in now we will be the underdog and I've always enjoyed that. As for the three points last weekend, I was most concerned about (restoring) the confidence in the players."

13:31. Ahead of the game, VAVEL Liverpool spoke to Albion fan Marcus Oliver to get a view from the home fans before today's game. You can read his views and opinions on how Albion's season has been, how Andre Wisdom has fared on loan at the Hawthorns and who to look out for in a navy blue and white here.

13:28. Did you know? Tony Pulis has never lost a game at home to Liverpool in the Premier League. Under Stoke City and Crystal Palace, he won three and drew three of six meetings with the Reds.

13:27. Henderson also added that there was never any doubt where his future was going to be, which you can read here.

13:25. Midfielder Jordan Henderson is almost certain to start for Liverpool after he signed a new contract with the club in mid-week to see his weekly wages rise to £100,000-a-week. Recently after the news, he admitted he was "over the moon" to finally get it over and done with. Read his full quotes here.

13:23. TEAM NEWS: The Reds have a few more issues to contend with. Trio Daniel Sturridge (hip), Lucas Leiva (hamstring) and Mamadou Sakho (hamstring) are all out for the trip to the Midlands. Adam Lallana has however returned to training, and could return in time after admitting he feels "100%" in the build-up to today's meeting. Jon Flanagan recently returned too, but has not yet built up enough match fitness in order to feature this weekend. Jordon Ibe comes back into the fold after being cup-tied for last weekend's FA Cup loss.

13:20. TEAM NEWS: As Ollie Emmerson reports in his preview of today's game, West Brom almost have a fully-fit crop of players to choose from. Craig Dawson has overcome a dead leg injury to that forced him to sit out of a 2-0 win over Palace, but Youssouf Mulumbu is suspended. But bar a long-term injury and Ben Foster (anterior cruciate ligament) and Andre Wisdom's ineligibility due to being on-loan at the Baggies from Liverpool, Pulis' squad have a clean bill of health.

13:18. Whilst another, Vishal Shah, argued that their defeat at the hands of Villa doesn't necessarily mean this year is quite yet over for Brendan Rodgers and co.

13:17. In the aftermath of last Sunday's defeat: VAVEL Liverpool writer Calum Paton looked at what the remaining aims were for the Reds' 2014-15 campaign.

13:14. For the Reds, it was the latest setback in what has been a distinctly disappointing campaign. From early Champions League elimination, to falling in the final four of the Capital One Cup, to losing a penalty shoot-out against Besiktas in the Europa League to back-to-back losses against Manchester United and Arsenal denting their top-four hopes and now the FA Cup disappointment. With six games left to play for, trailing fourth-placed Manchester City by seven points - it's not looking too good for Rodgers' side.

13:11. Today's visitors had a very different weekend indeed. A day after West Brom's win in the capital, Liverpool fell to a damning defeat on a distinctly bigger stage. Brendan Rodgers' side came up against Baggies' Midlands rivals Aston Villa in the semi-finals of the FA Cup, and though Philippe Coutinho gave the Reds the lead on the half-hour, Villa responded immediately through in-form Christian Benteke. Tim Sherwood's side took the lead in the second-half through the fantastic Fabian Delph and the Reds never got back into the game, despite having Steven Gerrard's header cleared off the line and Mario Balotelli's legitimate goal incorrectly ruled offside, as they deservedly crashed out of the competition.

13:08. But Pulis turned it around again in their last fixture - a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace to grab their first win in over a month. James Morrison's second-minute header gave the visitors the ideal start at Selhurst Park, before Craig Gardner sealed the victory in the second-half, his rising drive beating Julian Speroni from 25-yards to put West Brom in good stead going into the final few games of the campaign.

13:05. It's been an uncertain season all year long for Albion fans. By the halfway point of the season, the side had taken just four wins under Alan Irvine's leadership. That included a four-game losing streak just before the Christmas period - where they took just seven points from an available 30 between the start of November and the end of December. As a result, Irvine was given the sack and renowned manager Pulis - well-known for steering sides to safety - was brought in to help the club stave the drop. His stint started off extremely well, losing just two of his first 10 games in charge of the club - but recently West Brom's form has tailed off. Back-to-back losses at home to Queens Park Rangers and Leicester City left them in real danger.

13:03. Today's hosts - Tony Pulis' West Brom languish just above the drop-zone as the relegation battle continues to heat up. With just five games left until the end of the 2014-15 Premier League season, the Baggies are eight points clear of relegation - but with the likes of Leicester City and Aston Villa picking up points, things are far from certain. Especially given today's hosts run-in. They face Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United in their final games - all of which represent challenging tasks.

13:00. Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute match coverage and commentary of this afternoon's game. Today, 25th April 2015, sees West Bromwich Albion host Liverpool in match-day 34 of the Barclays' Premier League at the Hawthorns. This afternoon's game kicks off at 3:00pm, but until then - we'll have plenty of pre-match build-up, commentary and analysis. Make sure you stay following.