Derby announce departure of backroom staff

Following the exit of Steve McClaren last month, Derby County have today announced further departures to their coaching staff, including goalkeeping coach Eric Steele.

He is joined by Under-21 coaches Lee Glover and Steve Taylor while Alessandro Schoenmaker, a member of the club's medical team, will also be leaving Derby.

Steele's departure is a slight shock

Steele arrived at the iPro in September 2013 and went on to guide the team into the 2014 Championship Play-off Final, alongside manager Steve McClaren.

The 61-year-old began his playing career at Newcastle United in 1972 before joining Peterborough where he established himself as first-choice 'keeper. He holds the record for The Posh of the most consecutive appearances in all competitions at 148.

He then went on to play for Brighton & Hove Albion, Watford and Derby County, where he won five promotions in 12 years with those clubs.

However, Steele is most notably known for his coaching career having guided the likes of David de Gea and Edwin van der Sar to the heights of their goalkeeping powers during his time with Manchester United.

Lee Glover took over the The Rams' Under-21 side two-years-ago having previously spent time with the club's Academy.

Glover, a former Nottingham Forest striker, also spent his playing career with the likes of Leicester City and Rotherham United before hanging up his boots in 2006.

Steve Taylor started life as a coach in 1986 after being struck by a career ending injury. He served the best part of 20 years as a coach with Derby before re-joining in 2013 alongside McClaren.

Alessandro Schoenmaker also joined the club in 2013 having previously worked with McClaren during his time at FC Twente, Wolfsburg and Forest. He became Derby's head of sports science last year.

The club thanks all the coaching staff for their commitments to Derby County and wishes them all the best for the future.