Swansea to face Deportivo La Coruna

Swansea City are set to face La Liga outfit Deportivo La Coruna as they step up their pre-season preparations ahead of the new Premier League season.

The Spanish side will make the trip to the Liberty Stadium on August 1st, exactly a week before Garry Monk's men line up to face Chelsea in their 2015/16 season opener.

Pushing forward

Swansea boss Monk has been eager to finalise his side's preparations as they look to build on their impressive campaign last time out in which they finished in eight place with 56 points, a record in the club's history.

The Swans have already completed the signings of former Marseille striker Andre Ayew, French defender Franck Tabanou and Swedish goalkeeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt while they are close to securing a contract for 27-year-old Eder.

Eder is set to arrive at the club in a £5 million deal from Sporting Braga on a three-year deal. The Portugal international has been capped 18 times by his country.

The Welsh side will also face Bundesliga outfits Borussia Monchengladbach and 1860 Munich in their preparations on the 15th and 18th of July respectively, before facing Steve Clarke's Reading in late July, shortly followed by a trip to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest on the 25th.

Swansea's encounter with Deportivo will mark the end to their pre-season campaign.

A tough season

Victor Sanchez's Deportivo side finished in 16th place in a frustrating season for The Blue and Whites. Despite his managerial problems, the Spanish boss enjoyed a large amount of success as a player with the club, lifting the La Liga title in 1999/2000 followed by the Copa del Rey trophy two seasons later.

Swansea kick-off their campaign with a visit to defending champions Chelsea on the 8th August as Monk looks to push on and secure a European place for the club.