Jerome Sinclair's Liverpool future looking uncertain after contract dispute

Promising Liverpool striker Jerome Sinclair's contractual dispute is threatening his future on Merseyside.

The 18-year-old, who made his Premier League debut in a 1-1 draw away at Chelsea last season, was rumoured to be close to sealing a season-long loan at Championship side Burnley.

But with the move having yet to materialise, ex-West Brom youngster Sinclair's cryptic tweet on Friday fuelled fears over his future.

"Sometimes things just aren't meant to be! Exciting times though! New chapter pending, Can't wait to see where this year takes me" he tweeted.

Only one day later, Sinclair was confirmed not to be on the 30-man squad that flew out to the Far East for the club's pre-season tour on Sunday.

Sinclair contract talks stalled

It has since emerged that the England U17 international is caught up in stalled talks over a new deal at Anfield.

The exact details are not yet known, but Sinclair has rejected the Reds' first contract offer due to a disagreement over terms, and the highly-rated striker could end up leaving the club if the two parties cannot reach a mutual agreement.

He is currently out in the Republic of Ireland, on tour with the U21s, and further talks are expected to be held as Liverpool seek an amicable conclusion.

Reds eager not to lose Sinclair after Sterling saga

The Sinclair news comes as quite a blow to the club, with talented 20-year-old Raheem Sterling having also forced his way out of Anfield - securing a £49 million switch to Manchester City.

The youngest player ever to have played for the Reds, coming off the bench against former employers West Brom in a Capital One Cup game at just 16 years and six days in 2012, Sinclair is one of the biggest prospects at the Liverpool Academy currently.

He still has one year left on his contract, but the Reds may opt to sell him this summer as opposed to losing him for nothing in 12 months' time if they cannot reach an agreement with the forward.

Nevertheless, the reliable Paul Joyce of the Express has insisted that Sinclair remains keen to stay, despite other sources - such as the Daily Mail - claiming he has asked to leave.