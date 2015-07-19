Rowett: We have bids in for players

Birmingham City manager Gary Rowett has said that the club hopes to get ‘one or two players’ into the club in the next week ahead of the new season.

Early incomings

The Sky Bet Championship side have signed five players all on frees, including Sheffield Wednesday winger Jacques Maghoma, as well as goalkeepers Adam Legzdins and Tomasz Kuszczak. Nikola Zigic's high wages have also been freed up, after he left the club.

The Blues have former Aston Villa centre back Shane Lowry and Royston Griffiths on trial at the moment, with the latter having played for A-League teams Perth Glory and Central Coast Mariners. However, Rowett also said that the club have bids in for other players.

More to come from Birmingham

The former Burton boss told the club’s official website that the club are "still actively looking" at up to two players that "will make a difference’ to the squad", as the 41 year old hopes to build on their 10th place finish last season.



“There are offers out there for players”, said Rowett, “and we’re waiting on clubs to come back, but unfortunately we can’t control whether they become completed.



The manager also said that the club have "left ourselves in a position where the two players we bring in will be very good signings," adding that "and then it’s a case of whether we can just fill in little bits around the edges.”

The Blues manager explained that the club are only looking at certain positions to improve in, with the arrivals of Lowry and Griffiths on temporary deals alongside two or three more players that that the club want to pursue.



Although he didn’t reveal any potential names in terms of players, Rowett did however suggest the club were looking at left backs as a potential point of improvement, where in his own words they could "look for something different."