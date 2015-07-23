Anderson training with Scunthorpe

Former Ipswich Town midfielder Paul Anderson is training with League One Scunthorpe United.

The 27-year-old is currently on trial with the side after being released by Ipswich at the end of last season.

Anderson scored for The Tractor Boys in their play-off semi-final to local rivals Norwich City last time out, has attracted interest from Fulham and newly-relegated Wigan Athletic.

He has also been on the radar of Birmingham City and Guy Luzon's Charlton Athletic, who offered him a contract but it was turned down.

But following tweets from the midfielder on social media, it seems Anderson favours the opportunity to train with Scunthorpe, possibly leading to a permanent deal later on this pre-season.

The former Liverpool, Hull City and Nottingham Forest man would be a welcomed additional to Mark Robins' squad as they look to push on from their 16th-placed League One finish last campaign.

A busy summer to date

The Lincolnshire side have so far been very busy in the transfer market this summer with nine arrivals and ten departures circulating through Glanford Park.

The Irons have already secured deals for Stephen Dawson from Rochdale and former Leeds United man Isaac Assenso, while Jack King, Scott Wiseman and Scott Laird have all arrived from Preston North End.

Scunthorpe boss Mark Robins has also completed the signings of former Leicester City striker Tom Hopper, Hendon's Charlie Goode, Jamie Ness from Premier League side Stoke City and Luke Williams from Middlesbrough, who joins for an undisclosed fee.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Sam Slocombe has joined Oxford United, defender Eddie Nolan has signed for York City, Matt Sparrow has joined Lincoln City and Billy Kee has completed his move to Accrington Stanley.

In addition to this, Lyle Taylor has joined AFC Wimbledon for an undisclosed fee, while Migeul Llera, Callum Howe, Marcus Williams, James Severn and Jennison Myrie-Williams have all been released from the League One outfit.