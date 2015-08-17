Liverpool Loan Watch: Week two for the Reds

Liverpool FC's youngsters look to continue to build a case for their eventual inclusion in the first-team on their various loans to teams throughout Europe, but exactly how have the youngsters and outcasts done this week?

Premier League:

Andre Wisdom remains Liverpool's only player on loan with a Premier League side as he continues his time with Norwich City. The right-back spent another unfortunate weekend on the bench as he failed to break into the starting line up, or even come off the bench, for Norwich's 3-1 victory at the Stadium of Light versus Sunderland. He may have to wait until the Canaries' clash with Rotherham United in the second round of the Capital One Cup for his first minutes in yellow and green.

The Championship:

Liverpool's sole representative in the Championship, Sheyi Ojo, has arguably been the brightest of the club's players on loan so far this season. Ojo came on as a second half sub in Wolves' 1-1 draw with Hull City at Molineux, replacing goalscorer James Henry in the 76th minute. The young winger did not do much of note in his short time on the pitch but had an impressive pass accuracy of 89% and was generally a bright presence, as he has been already for the Midlands club.

Football League One:

The division in which most of Liverpool's loaned players are currently plying their trade. The trio out at Swindon Town all started, with Lawrence Vigouroux in goal and Jordan Williams and Kevin Stewart in the middle of a five-man midfield.

Vigouroux recieved a yellow card following a foul drawn by Leon Clarke in the penalty area. However, the subsequent penalty was missed. Later on in the game, Vigouroux made two strong saves from corners but also conceded two goals as Swindon drew 2-2 with Bury. Stewart was replaced in the 59th minute for midfielder Anton Rodgers (the son of Reds manager Brendan) who would go on to score the equalising goal in the 83rd minute from a right-footed free-kick. The last of the Swindon trio, Williams, commited a single foul and played all 90 minutes of the match in another composed performance.

Finally, Liverpool's other League One representative, Lloyd Jones played all 90 minutes for Blackpool at the heart of central defence in a 2-0 home loss to Rochdale. He commited one foul and conceded one corner and will be looking to pick up his individual form having extended his loan for the entire season.

Scottish Premier League:

Danny Ward started in goal as Aberdeen won away at Motherwell 2-1 and made three saves. The first, a diving save on a Jake Taylor shot from the outside of the box in the 41st minute, the second another shot from range, this time from Scott MacDonald which Ward caught centrally with ease, and finally the third - a shot by Dom Thomas from outside of the box, saved in similar fashion to Taylor's shot.

La Liga:

Attacking midfielder Luis Alberto kicks off the La Liga season with Deportivo la Coruna at home to Real Sociedad on Saturday, August 22nd. Their most recent match was a preseason fixture against SDC Galicia Mugardos on August 12th in which they won 4-0 away from home, but Alberto did not score.