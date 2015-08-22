Liverpool assessing Jordan Henderson "day-by-day" ahead of Arsenal trip

Liverpool are continuing to monitor the fitness of captain Jordan Henderson with the hope that he may be able to recover from a foot injury to feature against Arsenal on Monday.

Scans revealed in mid-week that the injury which forced him off after just 51 minutes against Bournemouth was nothing severe, assuring supporters that there was no hairline fracture.

But Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers admitted after the game that Henderson's knock had been aggravated in training throughout the week and could be serious enough to keep him out of the coming trip to the capital.

Rodgers, speaking in a pre-match press conference on Saturday, confirmed that the Reds are assessing the midfielder day-by-day and they will see "how he goes over the next 48 hours" before determining whether he will be involved.

The Northern Irishman also insisted that he has no other injury worries ahead of the trip to North London, but admitted that there are "one or two players" they will need to asses, but that he hopes to be otherwise unchanged.

Midfielder hoping to feature against Gunners

Henderson, earlier in the week, acknowledged that it would be a race against time for him to feature - due to the fact "it is all about pain, symptoms-wise" at the moment.

The skipper continued that he has "done something" with his heel and that he can feel pain whenever he plants his foot, be that running or even walking, and so whilst the injury has somewhat "settled down" over the last few days, he doesn't know what it will be like come Monday.

Henderson added that he hopes it "settles down some more" and will take in feedback from the physios in terms of treating the injury. He added that he doesn't want to rush back into the game just in case he potentially worsened the injury and was then forced out for a longer period than necessary.

He said that it's up to medical team and the manager as to whether he takes part, but that he wants to "hopefully play" but if he can't - the goal is to "get fit as soon as possible."

Henderson admits pains have been evident for few months

Expanding more on the injury, Henderson added that the pains have been recurring for a few months at the bottom of both his right foot and his left foot, despite brushing them off as "nothing too major."

The skipper stated that he "felt it bad" in his left in the final quarter of an hour of the 1-0 win at Stoke, which was the "first time" he "really felt it" and that kept him out of training for the week.

He explained the substitution against the Cherries last Monday due to the fact that he "couldn't weight-bear again" and that it was wiser just to go off than stay on and risk making it worse.

The England international concluded that it will be up to the medical staff and Rodgers as to whether he's involved at the Emirates Stadium and he's doing all he can to hopefully quell the pain and help the symptoms die down.