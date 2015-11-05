Score Rubin Kazan - Liverpool in Europa League 2015 (0-1)

20:00. Well, that's all we've got time for. Thanks for joining myself, Charlie Malam, for tonight's game. I hoped you enjoyed VAVEL UK's live match commentary as Liverpool ran out victorious over a poor Rubin Kazan side in Russia and won for the first time in Europe this season after four attempts. Jordon Ibe's goal proved the difference as the Reds deservedly come away with the three points and now they turn the attentions back to the Premier League this weekend. Thank you again for joining us, and enjoy the rest of your evening.

19:58. To recap, a dominant performance from Liverpool and a deserved victory at the end of it. They controlled throughout and will be delighted to have got their first win in Europe this season, not least because it marks three wins and three clean sheets on the bounce. It extends Klopp's unbeaten run as manager of the club to six since his appointment, as he chases down Bob Paisley's record of eight unbeaten since taking over. He'll have a tough task to reach, or even beat, that though - with Palace at home and Manchester City away after the international break the next two fixtures that await his side.

19:55. That win - the first by an English club in Kazan - also makes it three successive triumphs for the Reds in all competitions. Next up for them, Crystal Palace at home on Sunday afternoon. They're not back in action in this competition until they host Bordeaux at Anfield in three weeks.

19:52. It took four games, but Liverpool finally register their first win in the Europa League this season thanks to Jordon Ibe's first ever goal for the club in the second-half. Ultimately, it was an inevitable result - the Reds dominated throughout and enjoyed more chances and more possession against the Russian outfit, but they might be a little disappointed with having scored just one goal. Elsewhere, Bordeaux's 1-0 win at FC Sion sees the Reds reduce the gap to 1st to one point, with Kazan still bottom on two points.

FT: Rubin Kazan 0-1 Liverpool.

90+3' Ibe's corner is taken short and he and Lallana keep it there before winning a throw after a cross is headed clear.

90+2' Skrtel replaces Can for the final few minutes in Klopp's third and final change.

90+1' Not long left for Liverpool to hang on now, and it looks like they'll do so. Rubin have given it a good go the last 10-15 minutes, but they've simply not had the quality going forward.

89' Rubin still haven't had a shot on target yet, with three minutes of added time announced as they near closer to sealing a first win in Europe this season.

88' Georgiev wins a foul out of Lallana inside Liverpool's final third, but the delivery is disappointing and the Reds scramble clear.

87' Ibe looks to shoot after cutting in from the right, but his left-footed effort is dragged wide of the near post.

85' The away side just five minutes, plus stoppage time, away from ending a five game run without a win in Europe. Klopp's side just enjoying a sustained spell of possession as they look to see out the victory. They would also extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 12 games.

84' Liverpool being forced to dig deep and do much of the work that Rubin have been doing all game as Devic heads well wide.

83' Lucas makes a good first contribution by tracking back to dispossess Devic, who was running towards goal. He then commits a foul, bringing down Karadeniz with a late leg.

81' Rubin really throwing themselves at the Premier League side and Klopp responds by bringing on Lucas in the holding midfield role, replacing Firmino. For the home side, Ustinov comes on for Cotugno.

80' Benteke tries an audacious overhead kick after his first goal sees the ball drop nicely for him, but his shot is weak after being nudged in the back and Ryzhikov gathers.

79' Mignolet has a moment of fright after he drops Georgiev's hooked ball into the box, but he's back up to beat Devic to it.

78' Liverpool just having lost their control and composure now Rubin want to try and attack them and Klopp will be wary of them succumbing to another draw as Kanunnikov, who cuts inside and shoots, is thwarted by a number of bodies.

76' Georgiev lines up the free-kick but runs over it, leaving it for Kambolov to strike - but the defender drills it high over the crossbar. A good opportunity wasted for the home side.

75' Liverpool becoming a little bit sloppy as Lovren goes into the book for bringing down Devic around 25 yards out. Mignolet could be tested here.

73' Rubin Kazan gaining in confidence as they look to put some pressure on the Reds. They've had just two attempts to their opponent's 19 so far.

71' Bordeaux leading 1-0 at Sion, which opens the group a bit more. If tonight's results stayed as they are, Liverpool will go one point off of first place.

69' Another sub for the home side: 17-year-old Akhmetov replacing Kislyak.

68' Liverpool counter and find themselves three-on-two, but Ibe's low shot is put out for a corner by the legs of Ryzhikov - before Devic heads away Ibe's delivery.

67' Can concedes a corner after blocking a cross but Sakho rises to head clear before Ozdoez's drilled shot is blocked.

63' Another great corner delivery from Ibe sees Lovren miss his header, but the slight deflection he gets on the ball forces Kverkvelia to divert the ball out to Can, whose shot is well held by Ryzhikov.

62' The Reds have never kept a clean sheet in an away European game in Russia, conceding in all five of their games here so far, but they're looking good to keep one today. They might need another goal to wrap up the win though and they're looking lively, but Benteke's shot is deflected wide when he arguably should have looked to slide Clyne into the area.

60' Liverpool substitution: Lallana comes on to replace Milner.

58' Another great stop from Ryzhikov to deny Lovren's header from a corner kick, throwing himself to the line to prevent it creeping over the goalline.

57' Can goes down looking for a penalty in the box but receives nothing from the referee, who shakes his head despite the midfielder having had Cotugno studs scrape the back of his Achilles. He stays down to protest, rolling down his sock to reveal a bit of blood, but is back to his feet after the referee comes over to remonstrate.

56' Milner's curling effort forces a great save from Ryzhikov, who is forced to tip the shot over his crossbar after Moreno's low cross had been cleared out to him.

55' That goal should give the Reds some breathing room as they look to "improve the situation" in the words of Klopp. A win would take them up to seven points after four games, though there's still a lot left to go in this game.

53' It was always coming and Ibe opens the scoring with his first goal for the club, driving through the heart of defence before finding himself in acres of space and placing a side-footed effort off the inside of the far post and past Ryzhikov.

52' GOAL! Liverpool finally find the breakthrough as Ibe makes it 1-0 after an excellent bursting run through the centre of defence and a calm finish.

49' A superb tackle from Kverkvelia prevents Allen going through on goal after an excellent one-two with Firmino, before Milner commits yet another foul - somehow escaping a booking.

47' Strong start to the second-half by Liverpool as Moreno's shot crashes into the side-netting from the corner of the six-yard box, but his delivery from the resulting set-piece is appalling and leads to a goal-kick.

46' Liverpool get us back underway for the second-half. No changes from the away side, but Eduardo is replaced by Ozdoez for the hosts. Valeri Chaly will probably be happy with how his side have defended thus far, but they've shown very little going forward despite the fact that they are the home side. Will that change in this second 45 minutes? We'll just have to wait and see.

18:56. A stat which only serves to prove that Liverpool have been on top throughout, they've had 76% of possession so far. However, they haven't been penetrative enough, as eight of their 12 attempts on goal in the first-half have come from outside the box. Lallana and Coutinho could potentially come on to address the lack of creativity, you might think.

18:54. Plenty of positives for Klopp and Liverpool after that first-half. In particular, Ibe and Firmino have looked bright - whilst Clyne has thrived getting forward down the right side. Their pressing has been energetic and effective, though they have yet to really make the most of the chances that have arisen from the numerous occasions in which they have pinched the ball from their opponents in the final third. On a scrappy pitch in cool conditions, their dominance in possession will certainly have pleased their manager, but they need to improve with their final product.

18:50. A sensational save on the stroke of half-time keeps the scores level at the interval and that's probably an accurate reflection on the first-half overall. The Reds have been all over the home side but have nothing to show for it, with Milner's early effort that struck the woodwork and Ryzhikov's late heroics to prevent an own goal keeping them at bay.

HT: Rubin Kazan 0-0 Liverpool.

45+1' One additional minute added on as Milner wins a foul down the left. Moreno attempts to deliver it into the box and it's a poor cross but from a second delivery, Liverpool nearly profit from Kverkvelia's header towards his own goal, but Ryzhikov reacts superbly to claw it off the line.

42' Can cuts in from the left and finds space on the edge of the box before driving a right-footed effort goalwards. It takes a deflection after Kverkvelia struggles to efficiently block his shot and almost falls for Moreno, but Ryzhikov is first to the loose ball.

40' Karadeniz beats Lovren, but Clyne gets across to win back the ball and halt Rubin's momentum. The right-back has been at the heart of everything so far, having seen nearly 10% of the possession himself.

39' Milner is brought down by a heavy challenge, but the referee hesitates to go into the book for the first time. He does suggest that it was Cotugno's final warning, at least.

38' Liverpool playing some good pass and move football but still struggling to make their mark in the final third as Benteke misses a cross.

37' Ibe finds Milner down the left and he slis in Moreno down the left but after Benteke meets his cross, he can't make the most of the dropping ball as a lack of communication sees Allen get in his way inside the penalty area.

36' Georgiov's two crosses from the left side fail to trouble Mignolet, who has to come off his line to catch the latter. He's had very little to do today, as the crowd resort to the Mexican wave. Tells you how impressed they are with their side's performance, I guess.

35' Liverpool thoroughly on top as Ibe wins a foul from Nabiullin's eagerness to dive in down the right, but still there's no goals in this one. Despite having a star-studded first-team on show, they're lacking with their final product as Can commits a foul on Georgiov in the centre of the field.

33' Benteke tries to reach Milner's cross, but the Belgian is adjudged to have fouled Kambolov in the six-yard box.

32' Liverpool deliver a few teasing crosses into the box, neither of which lead to anything, before Ibe makes himself some space with a fantastic first touch, but he's tackled as he tees up a shot from the edge of the box.

30' Looking like a matter of when, rather than if, the visitors get on the scoresheet. They're by far the better side, but have yet to take advantage of the countless times they've won the ball high up the pitch. Their end product is a little disappointing, but with the bodies they are pushing into the final third - you sense something is going to come off for them sooner rather than later.

28' Firmino looks to find Benteke in behind with a lofted through ball, but there's just a bit too much on it and it goes for a goal-kick.

25' Firmino's glancing header goes wide at the far post from Milner's cross after Clyne's first attempt to get the ball in the box was blocked. Liverpool are looking a class above their opponents and Klopp clearly approves, enthusiastically applauding his side's attacking intent on the touchline. They've had eight attempts to Rubin's zero so far, but have nothing to show for it just yet.

24' Rubin growing into the game as Clyne is forced to get in the way of a cross which Karadeniz is waiting to fall for him. After Liverpool dispossess the veteran they break through Ibe, who cuts inside to Firmino, but once they work it into the area - Milner's pass goes astray and can't find a team-mate.

23' Another foul in Liverpool's favour on the halfway line just a moment or so after the home side appealed for a penalty after the ball struck Milner's arm, but the Dutch referee rightly gave nothing - with the ball hitting him from just a yard or so away.

22' A few players stand over the ball before dispersing, leaving Moreno, Can and Milner. It's the left-back, who takes it but he drills his shot straight into the wall before Clyne's cross falls tamely to Ryzhikov.

21' Benteke wins a foul around 25 yards from range after having his heels clipped by Kverkvelia, another excellent pass from Firmino to find him with his back to goal.

20' Another disappointing long-range effort from Firmino, who flashes a left-footed shot wide from around 25 yards after Allen wins the ball and finds him in space in the final third.

19' Sakho is caught by a studs-up challenge but spends no time at all before getting back to his feet. Yet again, his forward-thinking passing from the back has really driven his side forward so far.

17' Firmino tries a right-footed shot after driving into the box but he mishits it wide. He had very little support to work with, to be fair. The Brazilian, who has looked bright under Klopp so far, is doing well in the No.10 role.

16' Clyne spins onto his right foot in the box and tries to clip a cross towards Benteke in the six-yard box, but it's near enough to Ryzhikov for the goalkeeper to come out and claim.

15' Allen concedes possession cheaply after overhitting his pass to Milner down the left side. That said, it doesn't take long for the visitors to win the ball back. It's been quite a one-way affair so far, but still no goals after a quarter of an hour.

14' The referee plays advantage after Milner's clumsy foul, but Sakho does well to stretch and prevent a cross from causing any damage. From the throw on the far side, Milner commits another poor challenge, but the free-kick leads to nothing.

12' Clyne looks to drive to the byline after a one-two with Can down the right, but he overruns it and Karadeniz shepherds him out of play. The midfielder turns 36 next month, but he's putting in a good shift for the hosts so far.

10' Benteke tries his first shot of the evening after a good turn but he flashes it well wide. Nevertheless, Liverpool looking good so far.

9' Liverpool getting closer. After the ref gives handball on Karadeniz, the Reds work the ball to the right flank where Clyne's cross nearly finds the head of Benteke but Kverkvelia does excellently to get there first. The away side keep a hold of the ball, but Can can't get the ball from underneath his feet as he looks to shoot on the edge of the area.

8' Moreno does well to power down the left but his cute through ball for Firmino is intercepted. The Reds do at least press high to force Rubin into just a throw-in.

7' Liverpool looking strong and positive early on as they win a corner kick, but they can't make much of it as Milner sees another poor effort on goal fly over the bar.

6' WOODWORK! From the Reds' second throw, Firmino does well to find Milner on the inside channel with a well-timed through ball but the skipper's shot from close range skims the top of the crossbar. He should arguably have done better though, even if the pitch looked to cause a slight bobble.

5' The referee just letting a few fouls go unnoticed, after Ibe is brought down in the middle of the pitch. Moments later, Firmino skips a challenge after Sakho's forward ball and wins a throw-in. From there, he plays a neat one-two with Ibe before winning another throw.

4' The visitors actually looking a little more like the home side, at least this early on. They've been on the ball for much of these first few minutes and already look fairly comfortable. Klopp really has instilled a new sense of belief and confidence in the team since his appointment.

3' Emre Can has the first shot of the match but the scuffed execution is appalling and it prompts some laughter from Klopp on the touchline. Hopefully that isn't an early indication of how this game will pan out.

2' The pitch not looking in the greatest of conditions, though a test match allowed a safety ceritificate to be granted for tonight's game. Liverpool will be keen to avoid injuries on the turfs of pitch, which could cut up easily. They've started pretty well, enjoying some decent possession early on.

1' Pre-match routines ran through, complete with the Europa League anthem, and we're ready to get underway. The hosts, shooting from left to right, get us started after Liverpool captain Milner wins the toss and opts to keep sides.

17:57. Liverpool, in their white away kit, enter the field with Rubin's sublime choreography in the stands creating a good atmosphere. Rubin, in red, get a great reception from the 42,000-strong home crowd.

17:54. The players will be out of the tunnel soon. Various outlets, including the reliable Liverpool ECHO, reporting that 200 Liverpool fans have made the journey to Kazan - a number which will be bolstered by a number of Russian-based supporters in the away end. Can Klopp's charges make their long-haul journeys all worth it? Kick-off is coming in a few minutes' time.

17:51. The German insists that they must set the level against a team who are capable of playing strongly - as they showed at Anfield, but says they "know where the spaces are." Expect his side to look much better than they did last time against Rubin.

17:48. Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp speaking to BT Sport before today's game, he said they have changed their team to "react" to their situation - with Lallana and Coutinho having picked up minor knocks against Chelsea, but he says they are still 100% fit. On Benteke, he says he is "completely normal" in training and is ready for a "decisive game" tonight. On the importance of the fixture, he adds that there is a "lot of things" they have to think about and says they know "more about the opponent than two weeks ago."

17:45. Just quarter of an hour until kick-off as a number of barely believable images circulate around social media. The pitch these two teams playing on tonight was a swimming pool just three months ago. A good effort from the groundsmen and everyone else to get the ground ready for tonight since the group stage draw was done in the summer.

17:40. BT Sport pundit Steve McManaman, who grew through the ranks at Liverpool and quickly became a fan favourite, has had this to say prior to the game: "I am fairly confident tonight [that Liverpool will win], the team is very strong. He [Klopp] has changed it round a little bit but it should be good enough to beat this Rubin side. They need something special tonight, they need something to elevate their campaign."

17:36. Interestingly, Liverpool have created 47 chances in the Europa League so far this season, more than any other side - but they've only scored three goals. They hit more than one in a game for just the second time this season at the weekend with a 3-1 win - Chelsea and will be hoping to add to that with a healthy victory this evening.

17:33. Strong options off the bench should Klopp's starting side fail to inspire, though he'll hope to be able to lead comfortably before bringing the likes of Divock Origi on in the late stages. The 20-year-old has looked deprived of confidence, even despite the belief his new boss has publicly put into him. He returns to the squad today still going in search of his first goal for the Reds.

17:30. 30 minutes to go until kick-off in Russia. Benteke makes his first start since the 20th of September up front for Liverpool having made a tremendous impact off of the bench in the last two games, scoring two goals and a single assist in total from a draw - Southampton and a win vs Chelsea. Question is, can he be just as effective as a starter? Some have pondered whether he will be able to provide the work-rate that Klopp expects, with his approach very much defending from the front, and tonight we'll get our best insight yet as to whether the Belgian can be the main man under the German.

17:27. Taking away the focus from the fixture just temporarily and it's been a busy day elsewhere in football, with international squads having been announced ahead of the coming two-week break. For the Reds, senior trio Adam Lallana, James Milner and Nathaniel Clyne - the latter two of whom start this evening - have been called up to the England squad, whilst Jordon Ibe - who also starts - is in the England U21s squad. Mamadou Sakho is in the France squad and could take on his English team-mates at Wembley in one of their two friendlies.

17:24. Strong sides from both teams involved tonight then. This is just the second ever meeting between the two, with the first having ended a draw a fortnight ago, and both will be looking to record their first win over the other.

17:21. Two changes for Kazan as Cotugno replaces captain Kuzmin at right back and Kislyak comes in for Ozdoev, who celebrates his 23rd birthday today, in midfield.

17:19. Rubin Kazan Bench: Haghighi, Lemos, Ustinov, Akhmetov, Bilyaletdinov, Ozdoev, Dyadyun.

17:17. Rubin Kazan XI: Ryzhikov, Kverkvelia, Cotugno, Kambolov, Nabiullin, Carlos Eduardo, Kislyak, Gokdeniz Karadeniz, Georgiov, Devic, Kanunnikov.

17:15. Slight delay on the Kazan team news, but we'll have their starting eleven with you shortly. In the meantime, the Kazan Arena is expected to experience its highest ever crowd this evening - with it likely to be just below full capacity. More than 40,000 tickets have already been sold, beating the existing 36,000 record, and that could yet be added to by more fans turning up on the day.

17:12. Liverpool are certainly taking this competition, and tonight's game, seriously under Klopp then. A relatively full-strength team with just a few changes as they go in search of a spot in the knockout stages. In defence, Dejan Lovren comes in for Martin Skrtel - whilst Joe Allen has replaced Lucas Leiva in midfield. The front three sees Adam Lallana and Philippe Coutinho make way for Jordon Ibe and Christian Benteke. James Milner captains the side.

17:08. Liverpool Bench: Bogdan, Coutinho, Lallana, Lucas, Origi, Brannagan, Skrtel.

17:04. Liverpool XI: Mignolet, Clyne, Sakho, Lovren, Moreno, Can, Allen, Milner, Ibe, Firmino, Benteke.

17:00. One hour until kick-off in Kazan and the team news is now out...

Well, Rubin Kazan certainly seem up for it. Judging by this pre-match video uploaded onto their official YouTube channel. Even the Liverpool fans enjoyed it, looking at the comments underneath.

Liverpool trained on the ground's pitch last night in chilly temperatures and with 42,000 expected to fill into the stadium this evening - all the elements will be against them as they go in search of a huge win. This could a true test of their mettle.

Speaking on Tuesday night in his pre-match press conference, the German insisted that the Reds have come for nothing but a win: "I only watch the game and the style of the other team and not a single player, so I don’t think about one player. They have a few young players in the squad that I didn’t know before, but now I know them. I don’t think about this in this moment. We have no time to see the city until now. We landed in the afternoon and we were in the hotel. Now we are here, but we are not here for visiting Kazan and I hope you will see that tomorrow."

Jürgen Klopp, who could close in on another record tonight if he remains undefeated, has set his side their objectives for tonight: "We know that it's pretty hard tomorrow so that's why we are here, that's why for us the Europa League is a very, very big challenge because all of these teams in this tournament have their targets. But we have our targets and that's the only thing I'm interested in."

Bit of a stat overload, but here's another interesting one. Since beating Udinese in December of 2012, Liverpool have lost four and drawn two of their six away European games, failing to score in either of their two losses. The Reds are also on a run of just one win in 10 games in Europe, with that sole victory coming against Besiktas (1-0) in February 2015.

Liverpool have never kept a clean sheet in an away game in Russia, conceding in all five games (nine goals). They have lost their last two games in the country without scoring and have not won there since 2002, where they overcame Spartak Moscow. Overall, their record against Russian team reads six wins, two draws and four losses.

Did you know? In addition to their impressive recent home record in Europe, they have also beaten all three English teams that have visited them. After beating Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in 2011, they also defeated Chelsea 3-2 and beat Wigan Athletic 1-0 both in 2013. Whilst they aren't quite the same team they were just a few years ago, Rubin boast some impressive wins in Europe over the past five or six years - beating the likes of Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Internazionale.

One thing that could play an important part this evening is the home comforts which Rubin Kazan enjoy. They have lost only one of their last 12 home games in European competitions (including qualifiers), winning eight and drawing three. Russian clubs in general have lost just two of their last 11 home gams in Europe - with Anzhi and CSKA Moscow losing to Spurs and Manchester City in 2013.

Although the Europa League is often treated as an inferior competition to the Champions League, we could be in for an intriguing encounter tonight. The two teams have both been underwhelming on the European stage this season, allowing underdogs Sion to top their group table.

Tonight's fixture is Rubin Kazan's first European game at the impressive Kazan Arena. The all-seater stadium fits 45,000 spectators and has been built for the 2018 World Cup to be hosted in Russia. Rubin have played all of their home games in domestic competitions at the ground and have lost just one of their nine fixtures there, but they have also drawn four games 1-1. Considering that the Reds have drawn all three of their games in the Europa League by the same scoreline, a 1-1 stalemate could be on the cards today.

TEAM NEWS: Kazan will too have a strong side, with only captain Kuzmin unavailable. The full-back was sent off for two yellow cards in England a fortnight ago whilst striker Igor Portnyagin is out with a broken arm. Their XI is expected to be similar to that of the team that started in Liverpool.

TEAM NEWS: With Liverpool's place in the knockout stages far from certain, they have taken a full-strength squad to Russia for tonight's fixture. Saturday's goalscorers Coutinho and Benteke are amongst the travelling party, with youngsters Pedro Chirivella, Cameron Brannagan and Ryan Fulton joining them. All those unfit, captain Jordan Henderson (foot), Danny Ings, Joe Gomez, Jon Flanagan (all ACL), Daniel Sturridge (knee) and Kolo Toure (hamstring) have been left behind on Merseyside.

As aforementioned, this is the second (and final, for this season at least) meeting between Rubin Kazan and Liverpool. They met at Anfield in Klopp's second game in charge, with Devic opening the scoring with a delightful first-time finish after an over the top ball sliced open the Reds' defence. But after Oleg Kuzmin was shown red for a second bookable offence, Liverpool hit back as Emre Can converted from a knockdown at a free-kick. Neither side could muster enough to find a winning goal, however, leaving them both without a win in the competition so far this term.

Kazan are also in good spirits after winning just the fourth game of their Russian Premier League campaign, a 2-1 win away at bottom of the league Anzhi Makhachkala, as Marko Devic - who scored a stunning goal in the last meeting between these two teams - netted two goals in two first-half minutes on the way to an important win.

Back to the visitors though and perhaps this game, which was regarded as one of the toughest games in the group when the draw was done a few months ago, comes at the perfect time. Liverpool are on a high after winning their last two games, sealing a place in the quarter finals of the Capital One Cup with a 1-0 win over Bournemouth before taking a huge three points away at Chelsea to lift themselves into the top-half of the table with a 3-1 victory. That last game in particular was a major boost to Klopp's charges, as Philippe Coutinho's sublime brace and Christian Benteke's late goal gave them the win after Ramires' early opener.

Going into tonight's game, the Group B table is as follows, with a point separating the two teams. Elsewhere this evening, leaders FC Sion host Bordeaux in Switzerland. They can seal their qualification with a win if the result between Rubin Kazan and Liverpool also goes their way.

The hosts, Rubin Kazan, have also had an indifferent campaign - also appointing a new manager in the face of Valeri Chalyi at the start of October - though he had been the assistant boss since early September. He led his side to a historic point at Kazan last month, albeit against a Klopp side early in its development under a new boss, but they sit only four points clear of relegation and are on the same amount of points as the teams currently in relegation play-off spots.

The focus of today's attention - Liverpool - travel to Russia off the back of successive wins in the cup and league, their first victories under new manager Jürgen Klopp, who was appointed nearly a month ago. And they desperately need to bring that form into today's encounter, having drawn all three of their European fixtures so far this season.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute match coverage and commentary. Today, 5th November 2015, sees Rubin Kazan host Liverpool in the fourth group stage game of the 2015-16 UEFA Europa League. This evening's game kicks off at 18:00 GMT, but until then - we'll have plenty of pre-match build-up, commentary and analysis from me, Charlie Malam. Make sure you stay following.