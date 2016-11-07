Wilshere earns England call-up

Jack Wilshere, who is currently on loan at Bournemouth from Premier League outfit Arsenal, has been called up to the England national side, after a short period away from the Three Lions senior side.

The midfielder sealed a loan move to the Cherries on deadline day, just days after he was not called up to England national side under Sam Allardyce, who was axed after just one game in charge.

Southgate hails Wilshere

England, who now have Gareth Southgate in charge, face Scotland in the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on Friday and former World Cup champions Spain on Tuesday in a much anticipated friendly at Wembley.

Manager Southgate, who could be managing two of his last games in charge of the Three Lions, hailed Wilshere as being a player who has a lot of 'class' and admitted that because he now has 'some 90 minutes' under his belt, the time is 'right' to to select him again.

The 24-year-old has made eight Premier League appearances for Eddie Howe's men this season and apart from two or three games here and there, has come up with tidy displays throughout the time.

Harry Kane returns

Dele Alli, who was confirmed as having sustained an injury in training prior to yesterday North London derby, has made way for Wilshere. While, Alli's Tottenham teammate Harry Kane, who returned to first team action against Arsenal in the 1-1 draw, has sealed a return to the 25-man side.

The full England side is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Fraser Forster (Southampton), Joe Hart (Torino), Tom Heaton (Burnley).

Defenders: Ryan Bertrand (Southampton), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Nathaniel Clyne (Liverpool), Phil Jagielka (Everton), Michael Keane (Burnley), Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur), John Stones (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur).

Midfielders: Eric Dier (Tottenham), Danny Drinkwater (Leicester), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jack Wilshere (Bournemouth), Adam Lallana (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Wayne Rooney (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace).

Forwards: Theo Walcott (Arsenal), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool), Jamie Vardy (Leicester City).