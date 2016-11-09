England job 'too early' for Eddie Howe, says Ron Atkinson

Ron Atkinson believes that it is too early for Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe to take charge of the England national side, with Gareth Southgate currently in control of the Three Lions on an interim basis.

Southgate was handed the vacant hotspot after Sam Allardyce was removed from the position in late September and the former Middlesbrough boss is preparing his side to take on arch-rivals Scotland on Friday and former World Champions Spain on Tuesday next week.

England manager should be English

Atkinson, now 77, managed Manchester United for around five years prior to when Sir Alex Ferguson's rein reaped glory for the Red Devils. The Liverpool-born man has managed West Bromwich Albion twice in the past, before having taken charge of Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.

He told OmniSport recently: “I think the England manager should be English.”

Atkinson did accept that although, England are short of options right now, but it is "miles too early" for Howe to take over the reins right now. Atkinson said that Howe must first work with big players for a few years and has "got to move to a big club".

Atkinson is also of the opinion that it has become a "vogue" to appoint foreign managers at the top level and most of the world's best managers are managing in England, apart from Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone.

Stoke test awaits Bournemouth

Howe, who has drawn links with the England national side multiple times in the past, has witnessed his side slump to two consecutive defeats of late, after Aitor Karanka's Middlesbrough had halted their unbeaten run of four games.

With the international break underway, Bournemouth have a week to prepare for the away trip to Stoke City, that will pit the Cherries against a side that has got back on track with three wins in four games following a disappointing start to the season.