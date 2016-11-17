Slaven Bilic sees a good opportunity to end Tottenham's unbeaten run

West Ham United manager, Slaven Bilic has stated that the Hammers have good opportunity to end Tottenham Hotspur's unbeaten league run, ahead of Saturday's clash at White Hart Lane.

Ending their record

The two bitter London rivals have been on the opposite end of the scale so far this campaign, with the Hammers still wallowing in the bottom half of the table after a poor start. Were as Spurs are definite title contenders, and remain unbeaten so far this season.

However the Hammers have been on the up in recent weeks, with Bilic's suffering one defeat in their last six in all competitions. Mauricio Pochettino's side have been on some sort of a blip, with Spurs failing to win in their last seven in all competitions, and Bilic said he believed that he can bring their unbeaten run to an end.

"You can say in October, they didn’t win a game," Bilic told whufc.com. "But on the other hand, they are the only unbeaten team and probably they are not overwhelmed by October because they are aiming to win the league this year."

"They are doing a good job and they had a couple of injuries also," the Croatian admitted. "They are solid and electric."

Bilic added, "But it’s a good opportunity because we have improved, and if we play good, we have a chance no matter who we are playing."

Quality in the squad

​One reason that can be put down to West Ham's poor start to the season is injuries, a significant number of first-team players such as Andy Carroll, Sam Byram and Andre Ayew all suffering long-term injuries. The poor form of the likes of Simone Zaza and Jonathan Calleri has also been a factor, but with players returning from the treatment room, Bilic said that the focus is on them rather than new blood in the January transfer window.

"I definitely think and I know we have the solutions within the squad," he said. "Mainly with the squad that’s played so far and as I said,we have some players who were absent for a long period."

The 48-year-old continued, "Now they are coming back and they’ll be like new signings for us this season. Some didn’t play a game yet this season. We are not thinking about the transfer window yet, like that will solve our problems."

Bilic concluded, "We have quality within the squad. The window is still far from here, a lot of things can change in a few weeks’ time. I’m fully concentrated on the players we have, the players that improved and the players coming back for us now."

West Ham United will take on Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart lane on Saturday, November 19 with kick-off at 5:30pm GMT.