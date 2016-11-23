Mazzarri feels he has brought something different to Premier League

Watford manager Walter Mazzarri believes he has brought something different to the Premier League this season, along with Chelsea manager Antonio Conte.

The Italian boss claimed that his team’s style of play is like no other in the league and has also paid homage to Conte’s 3-4-3 formation at Chelsea.

Mazzarri’s side sent a message out to the rest of the league at the weekend when they beat current Premier League champions Leicester City 2-1 at Vicarage Road.

Mazzarri’s tactics unique

And the manager spoke after that game about how he feels that he and his Italian compatriot have different ideas of playing the game.

“We have always played with different tactics on the pitch and it has a little to do with being Italian,” he said in his press conference.

“I think Leicester play very similar to how other English teams and I think we are the ones who have brought a different type of football to England now.”

Etienne Capoue opened the scoring inside a minute before Roberto Pereyra’s stunning strike doubled the lead soon after.

One of best games for Watford

Leicester pulled on back on 15 minutes through Riyad Mahrez from the penalty spot, and Mazzarri stated that his side always look to attack from the very start of the game.

“We want to always attack from the beginning,” he added. “Pereyra played very well and everyone played on the top level.

“If we take into consideration the whole quality of the game then today was one of the best games he has played.”

Foxes boss Claudio Ranieri labelled Watford’s goals as “fantastic” and paid tribute to how they played and said the Hornets have some “very good players”.

And the Hornets now welcome Stoke City to Vicarage Road on Sunday as they look to continue their fine start to the season.