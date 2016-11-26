Manchester United v West Ham Preview: Red Devils searching for Premier League consistency

Manchester United are looking to get back to winning ways in the Premier League against West Ham United at Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho's men put in a fluent performance to dispose of Feyenoord in the Europa League with a dominant 4-0 victory of the Dutch side.

United face the Hammers on Sunday ahead of their EFL Cup tie against the same opposition on Wednesday.

Home form needs improvement

The Theatre of Dreams has not lived up to its name for the Red Devils this season, as they've drawn their last three home outings against Burnley, Stoke, Arsenal.

United were the dominant force in all three of those fixtures and should have claimed the victories which would have put them right in the title race.

Instead, the Red Devils sit sixth in the Premier League, nine points off league leaders Chelsea, and five points behind fifth-place Tottenham.

Faltering opposition

The Irons sit 17th in the league, one point outside of the relegation zone. Despite leading twice against Tottenham, Slaven Bilic's men lost 3-2 after conceding twice in the final five minutes, including a last minute penalty.

The fixture marks the start of a very tricky run for the Hammers, as they face United in the League and Cup, then Arsenal and Liverpool.

Team news

Henrikh Mkhitaryan returned to first-team action against Feyenoord, and put in a man of the match display which will surely see him start at Old Trafford.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's suspension was served against the Gunners last time out and is likely to return to the United side against West Ham, after an assist and the shot that was converted into his own net by Brad Jones against the Eredivisie leaders.

Goals for Jesse Lingard and Wayne Rooney will put them in contention for a place, especially after such a good performance from the England skipper.

Phil Jones' return from injury has been successful, and is likely to continue in defence due to the absence of first-team centre-backs Chris Smalling and Eric Bailly.

The impressive form of Michael Carrick may see him continue in the side but whether Mourinho wants to play him in consecutive games is up for questioning, with the likes of Ander Herrera and Morgan Schneiderlin ready to step in.