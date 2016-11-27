Slaven Bilic praises "great point" in Manchester United stalemate

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic, has praised his side's "great point" as they played out a 1-1 draw against Jose Mourinho's Manchester United.

Good to get a point

The Hammers headed to Old Trafford low on confidence, after last week's defeat to Tottenham and a tough fixture list ahead of them. However they couldn't have started the game any better, with Diafra Sakho silencing the Theatre of Dreams just two minutes in. United did equalise through Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and barraged the Hammers defence with numerous chances, but they held out for the point and Bilic praised the performance of his side.

"It was a really good game for us, a great point," Bilic told Sky Sports. "I have to praise the guys for their performance."

"They showed character, commitment, team spirit and the quality you need to get anything when you play at Old Trafford," he stated. "They were better in the first half and I am not happy with the way we reacted after we scored the goal, as we should have gained confidence from it."

"But in the second half, we were much better," the Croatian admitted. "We pressed them high, exploited the spaces they were leaving behind, and we played some really good football."

"At the end, we could have won the game," Bilic added. "I am really pleased with the performance and to get a point here is always good."

Deserved his chance

The Hammers were under quash for the majority of the game, but it proved to be goalkeeper Darren Randolph who was the star man on the day. The Irishman took his chance ahead of Adrian, producing good saves from Ibrahimovic, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba. The highlight came when he tipped Henrikh Mkhitaryan's effort onto the post in the second period, and Bilic was only full of admiration for his keeper.

“He deserved his chance," he told whufc.com. "Make no mistake, it’s not Adrian’s fault that we’re in this position but we felt Randy deserved his chance and he did really well."

“We limited them in the second half but when we needed to defend in our box we were brave," he stated. "We were good and sharp."

“And when that was not enough," Bilic concluded. "We had Randolph, who was great today.”

West Ham United will take on Manchester United in the EFL Cup at Old Trafford on Wednesday, November 30 with kick-off at 8pm BST.