Palace victory can be 'turning point' insists Fer

Swansea City's 5-4 victory against Crystal Palace was arguably one of the greatest games of the season and a crucial one for the Welsh side, picking up a much-needed victory which Leroy Fer believes could be a "turning point" for their season.

It might have taken until the end of November but Swansea's first win at the Liberty Stadium was one worth waiting for and Fer wants to use it as a "springboard" to improve for the rest of the season.

Time to kick on

Fer insisted that they must now "keep going and moving forward" following the impressive performance, which highlighted that the club's fighting spirit hasn't burnt out just yet and Fer believes that the result will provide a "huge lift" for them after what he claimed was a "crazy game".

It has been a rollercoaster of emotions this season for the squad and Fer revealed that they felt "heartache" following Everton's late equaliser but it was a complete turnaround this week leaving the players feeling "pure ecstasy".

The midfielder felt that the victory is what they "deserved" as the squad kept on "believing" and that is now something they must take into future games.

Need for improvement

Despite the incredible victory, the fact Swansea conceded four goals at home is a sign that things are not fully fixed just yet for Bob Bradley and that is something that Fer acknowledged too, accepting that they must "defend better".

Swansea led the game 3-1, only to lose it within less than 10 minutes and Fer is well aware that they cannot "give away leads like that" ever again as dramatic victories like this are now commonplace.

However, Fer thinks that the "main thing" is that the squad showed their "character" and "stuck together" in order to get the result and now it is time for them to do that on a regular and more consistent basis if they are to survive this season.