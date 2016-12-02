Pochettino intensifies transfer speculation by admitting sale of Gylfi Sigurdsson was a 'shame'

In the press build up to the upcoming clash between Swansea City and Tottenham Hotspur, there was been much speculation around former Spur, Gylfi Sigurdsson's return to White Hart Lane.

"It's a shame"

These rumours may have just been strengthened by manager, Mauricio Pochettino as he said, "It's a shame, but sometimes in football you never what will happen in the future," regarding the Icelandic internationals sale to Swansea.

Although current Tottenham midfielder, Christian Eriksen scored a sublime goal against Chelsea at the weekend, it was not enough for his critics to get off his back. The Dane's form has been very questionable since the start of this Premier League campaign as he has failed to hit the heights that he managed last season under Pochettino. This has led to a debate surrounding whether Sigurdsson should be drafted in during January to challenge Eriksen for his position in the starting lineup.

Tottenham could do with more depth

Spurs would definitely welcome the idea of more squad depth, especially as they look to challenge for the Champions League places once again. The current Swansea midfielder would almost certainly give Tottenham this depth they have been lacking and due to the Swans current lack of form it may be easier than ever to lure him away from the Liberty Stadium.

Injuries have plagued Tottenham's start to the 2016/17 campaign of both the Premier League and Champions League so the idea of adding a new midfielder into the current squad could only do good for the current Spurs side.

Pochettino has also hailed Sigurdsson as 'perfect' for the current Tottenham team. All of this begs the question, how much do Spurs really need the attacking midfielder back in North London? With injuries to Tottenham's squad never far around the corner and a strange lack of form from both Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen, it looks like Sigurdsson would be a more than a satisfactory addition to not only the Lillywhites current team but almost any team in the Premier League.