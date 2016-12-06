West Ham's Arthur Masuaku looking to get back to best form ahead of Liverpool clash

West Ham United defender, Arthur Masuaku has stated that he is confident that he can return to his best form, and is expecting some big changes ahead of the Sunday's trip to Liverpool.

Working hard

The defender has been missing from Slaven Bilic's side for two months, having suffered a knee ligament injury during the 1-0 EFL Cup victory over Accrington Stanley back in September.

The Frenchman returned on the substitutes bench last week in the 4-1 defeat to Manchester United, and came on for the injured Aaron Cresswell. The 23-year-old followed that up with a starting position in Saturday's 5-1 defeat to Arsenal.

Masuaku admitted that it will take a while for him to get back to full sharpness, but admitted that he is ready to go ahead of Sunday's trip to Anfield.

“I’m continuing to work hard in training and show my energy," Masuaku told whufc.com. “This is one of my first spells where I have been out of the team for this long."

He added: "So I am just doing what I can to return to action."

No excuses

The Hammers are currently in a poor run of form, with that defeat to Arsene Wenger's side leaving them just a point outside the relegation zone. They will face a tough test against Jurgen Klopp's high-flying side, and the Frenchman admitted that he is expected big changes in Bilic's side.

“The defeat against Arsenal on Saturday was not easy and it was a big defeat for us to handle," he said. “Since the beginning of the season we have been enduring a difficult spell but we simply need to keep working hard to change things."

The Frenchman explained, “We cannot use the change in system as an excuse for the result as we have played with both a back four and a back five"

Masuaku concluded, "We simply need to show better concentration.”

West Ham United will take on Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, December 11 with kick-off at 4:30pm GMT.