Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 Leeds: Seagulls soar to the top of the Championship

Brighton overtook Newcastle United at the top of the Championship table with a 2-0 win at home to promotion hopefuls, Leeds United.

The match was against the visitors from the very start, as Gary Monk’s side failed to create any real chances in the 90 minutes.

Leeds were reduced to 10 men just 22 minutes in, when Kalvin Phillips used his arm to deflect a goal-bound shot away from the gapping goal, and Glen Murray made it 1-0 to the Seagulls from the resulting penalty.

Brighton has numerous chances to double the lead. Shane Duffy had a goal ruled off for offside in the second half, and Murray continued to torment the Leeds defence with his clever runs.

The hosts found their second goal of the match from the spot again, when Lewis Dunk was brought down in the penalty box, and Tomer Hemed claimed the three points for Brighton with a well placed penalty.

The hosts kick-off fighting

Brighton started the brightest as the battle for supremacy in the Championship kicked off.

Brighton used the wings to their advantage to stretch the tight Leeds defence out, with Anthony Knockaert causing problems down the right wing for the visitors, however last seasons play-off hopefuls couldn’t breach the Leeds defence in the early stages of the match.

A one sided affair

Duffy came agonising close to an opener in the 10th minute, when a great Oliver Norwood free-kick on the edge of the penalty box almost found the head of the Irish defender, however the ball skimmed the head of Duffy, and the ball flew out of play for a goal kick.

Brighton came close again four minutes later from another Norwood free-kick, this time though, the winger’s set-piece from a tight angle flew through the crowd of swarming bodies in the penalty area, and came inches away from rustling into the bottom corner of the far post.

The visitors snap

The pressure was too much for Leeds, as the visitors were reduced to 10 men in the 22nd minute, when Kalvin Phillips deliberately handled the ball off the line, resulting in a red card for the midfielder, and a penalty to the hosts.

Murray stepped up to the spot, and the former Bournemouth striker calmly sent Robert Green the wrong way, as the 33-year-old striker gave Brighton the lead halfway through the first half.

Murray madness

Murray could have had a second just seven minutes later, when a whipped in corner from Knockaert found the head of Murray, but the striker’s effort slammed straight into the side netting.

The game took a quieter tone leading up to the final minutes of the first half. Leeds became to challenge the Brighton defence, however the tactic of pinging in long balls was less than effective, as David Stockdale was more than able to collect the high balls that came his way.

Murray came close again to his brace with the final chance of the game, when an incredible run from Sebastien Pocognoli saw the Belgian fullback play Murray through on goal, however the striker’s improvised shot was tipped over by Green.

A quieter second half

With a man down, Leeds had now decided to park every man behind the ball when Brighton were in possession, making it difficult for the hosts to break down the 10-men side.

Duffy thought he had made it 2-0 to the hosts in the 69th minute, when the Irish defender poked in Lewis Dunk’s cross from close range, however the 24-year-old defender’s goal was flagged off for offside.

Patience comes to those who wait

The hosts were given a golden chance to seal the game, after Dunk was dragged down in the penalty box by the Leeds skipper, Kyle Bartley.

Substitute Tomer Hemed stepped up take the kick, and just like Murray, the Brighton number 10 coolly sent Green the wrong way, doubling Brighton’s lead with eight minutes to go.

Leeds desperately tried to salvage something from the game, but time was not on their side, and the Seagulls soared to the top of the Championship table with a game in hand