Walter Mazzarri aiming to replicate West Brom performance at weekend

Watford boss Walter Mazzari believes his side will overcome Everton on Saturday if they replicate last weekend’s performance.

The Italian wants his side to play at the same level as they did in their loss to West Brom, and that will see them pick up the three points against the Toffees.

Playmaker Roberto Pereyra was dismissed against the Baggies late on, and will be missing for the game at Vicarage Road at the weekend.

Hornets will look to bounce back

Mazzarri said the same about his team’s performance against Stoke City a fortnight ago, but insists if they produce a similar display then they will come out on top.

“In the last two games, we lost, but we shouldn’t have,” he told harrow times. “Mainly the last one, we deserved to win – in the Premier League there are times where you have more or less luck which can win or lose you games.

“If we play like we played against West Brom, we will manage to win.”

Mazzarri expecting tough test

The Italian boss is fully expecting a tough challenge in front of the television cameras tomorrow, even though Everton have one one game in the league since mid-September.

He added: “I think Everton are a strong team and at a similar level to Southampton when we met them. They have been having a good season until now.”

Mazzarri may be expecting a challenge, however, he does believe the Toffees “can do better” with the squad that they have.

Watford have been impressive in front of their own fans this season, including a win over Manchester United, and their defeat to Stoke was the first at home since August.

“Playing at home helps a lot,” Mazzarri said. “Having the fans on our side, as it does for every home team.

“The fans always follow us and are always supporting us, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them, because they always follow us.”