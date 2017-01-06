Guardiola admits Bravo must adapt

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that goalkeeper Claudio Bravo needs to adapt to life in the Premier League.

However, he has insisted that the rest of his Manchester City side must also adapt.

Guardiola defends Bravo

While admitting Bravo needs to adapt Guardiola defended his summer signing who has maintained his position as City’s number one since his arrival.

Guardiola said: “He’s intelligent enough, he has experience enough, he was nominated one of the best five keepers in the world.

“He has experience in Europe, all around the world, in South America, where the intensity of the games is so tough there.”

Guardiola added: “He realised immediately with these sort of balls into the box he had to be careful. He realises himself.

“It’s not necessary to read the newspapers or the comments of the coach saying, ‘Go there, be careful here, it’s quite different’.”

All City players must adapt

Guardiola also insisted that the rest of his Manchester City squad must adapt not only goalkeeper Bravo.

Guardiola said: “He has to adapt but all the goalkeepers, central defenders, full-backs and strikers do.

“I know people are focused on Claudio but why does Claudio need to adapt and others don’t?

“I see many goalkeepers who had the same problems as Claudio with these balls and when they fight for them. It’s not only Claudio Bravo in this way.”

Can they adapt in time?

Guardiola’s claims that his players must adapt comes after a narrow victory over Burnley at the Etihad. Despite this, City still trail league leaders Chelsea by seven points and only sit in 4th place in the Premier League.

City face West Ham in the FA Cup on Friday night before crucial games against Everton, Tottenham and Manchester United all before the end of February.

The Citizens also have the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie with Monaco in February.

Guardiola needs Bravo, and the rest of his side, to adapt quickly if they are to have a chance of bringing silverware to the Etihad this season.