Watford submit squad list for remainder of 2016-17 Premier League season

Walter Mazzari has submitted his Watford squad for the remainder of the 2016/17 season to the Premier League after making a number of additions in the January transfer window.

Fresh faces

All of their new signings - Tom Cleverley, Mauro Zarate and M’Baye Niang - are included in the 24-man squad. There is also a place for back-up goalkeeper Giedrius Arlauskis in the wake of an injury to Costel Pantilimon, which he suffered in the 1-0 FA Cup defeat at Millwall.

Cleverley and Niang have both impressed since arriving, with both playing a key role in Tuesday’s stunning win against Arsenal at The Emirates Stadium.

Former West Ham and QPR frontman Zarate has yet to feature as he was serving the remainder of a three match ban that he was handed in Italy. The Argentine is available to face Burnley this weekend and could make his debut.

Absentees

Club-record signing Roberto Pereyra is the most notable absentee from the list. The former Juventus man is set to be out until the last knockings of the campaign with a knee injury he suffered at Manchester City in December and so was not given a place in the Premier League squad.

Another man left out is full back Brice Dja DjeDje. The Ivorian made his long-awaited debut against Burton in the FA Cup and also featured at Millwall but he has been overlooked.

Watford's Technical Director Filippo Giraldi said: “Brice is continuing his work with the fitness team as well as the first team. He is part of our future plan.”

Full Squad List

1 - Heurelho Gomes, 3 - Miguel Britos, 4 - Younes Kaboul, 5 - Sebastian Prodl, 6 - Adrian Mariappa, 7 - Nordin Amrabat, 8 - Tom Cleverley, 9 - Troy Deeney, 11 - Valon Behrami, 13 - Rene Gilmartin, 15 - Craig Cathcart, 16 - Abdoulaye Doucoure, 18 - Camilo Zuniga, 20 - Mauro Zarate, 21 - M’Baye Niang, 22 - Daryl Janmaat, 23 - Ben Watson, 25 - Jose Holebas, 27 - Christian Kabesele, 29 - Etienne Capoue, 30 - Costel Pantilimon, 33 - Stefano Okaka, 34 - Giedrius Arlauskis

Under 21’s eligible to play:

10 - Isaac Success, all other young professionals.