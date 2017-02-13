Slaven Bilic charged with improper conduct by FA

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has landed himself in hot water, as the Croatian has been charged by the FA for improper conduct due to his behaviour during Saturday's 2-2 stalemate with West Bromwich Albion.

Anger boiled over

Many inside the London Stadium will have felt it was two points lost rather than a point gained, as Gareth McAuley headed home an equaliser late into game and nobody was more disgruntled than Bilic.

The coach stated after the game that he believed that a number of major decisions had went against his side, including what seemed a wrong call on a throw-in which led to the Baggies scoring their second of the contest.

It was that decision that saw the Croatian see red, with the 48-year-old been pictured picking up, throwing and kicking a television microphone and joined his assistant Nikola Jurcevic in the stands following a earlier incident in the first period.

An FA statement read: "It is alleged that his [Bilic's] behaviour in or around the 90th minute of the fixture amounted to improper conduct."

"His assistant manager Nikola Jurcevic," it continued. "Has also been charged for alleged misconduct following an incident in the 19th minute."

It concluded: "Both have until 6pm on February 16 to respond to their charge."

Looking to get back in

The Hammers have struggled for consistent form throughout the campaign, but there has been no doubt of the form and importance of Michail Antonio.

The full-back/winger has been the star in the first-team, currently sitting as top scorer with eight goals which saw him rewarded with a call-up to the England senior side for the first time.

He didn't play but with the upcoming games against Germany and Lithuania in March, Antonio is hoping that he can get himself back in contention for Gareth Southgate's squad. “I am going to keep playing my game," Antonio told whufc.com. "If I get called up it will be great.

"I am not going to let it affect me," the the versatile full-back stated. "If the manager feels I have done enough he will name me in the squad.

“I have been part of the set-up before but I didn't get to play," the 26-year-old concluded. "I just need to keep doing what I have at West Ham and hopefully I will get my opportunity."

West Ham United will visit London rivals Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday, February 25 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.