Claudio Bravo insists he's happy at Man City and wants to stay

Manchester City’s Claudio Bravo insists he is happy at the Etihad Stadium and wants to stay despite the club reportedly looking for a new goalkeeper.

The Chile international cost Manchester City £14m in the summer and still has three years on his contract, but could leave the club at the end of the season.

Bravo: “I’m happy”

Bravo replaced Joe Hart as Manchester City’s first-choice goalkeeper in August with the England international moving to Serie A side Torino on loan as a result.

However, Willy Caballero has replaced Bravo over the past month leading to speculation the Chilean will leave the Etihad in the summer.

Bravo said: “It’s all false, that I’m looking for another place to play and that I want to leave. These are things that are not true."

Bravo added: “I’m happy in England and so is my family.”

A difficult season for Bravo

Bravo came to the Etihad with a lot of expectation following a successful stint with Spanish side Barcelona as well as the added pressure of replacing Manchester City’s long-standing number one Hart.

However, it hasn’t gone to plan for the 33-year-old who has made a handful of high-profile mistakes leading to manager Pep Guardiola dropping him to the bench.

Bravo has made mistakes in the league against the likes of Everton and Manchester United as well as against his former club Barcelona in the Champions League.

Options for Manchester City

Guardiola, who is rumoured to be looking for a replacement, could recall Hart from his loan spell with Torino, yet the English international has hinted that he sees his future away from the Etihad.

Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton has had another terrific season in the top flight and was recently called up to the England squad. However, whether he fits Guardiola’s criteria regarding the ability to play out from the back is to be questioned.

As for Bravo, it looks as though a move back to Spain would be the most viable option however it is unlikely that either Barcelona or Real Madrid will come in for the Chilean with Marc-Andre ter Stegen representing Barcelona and Real Madrid in the market for David de Gea and Thibaut Courtois.