Arsenal to play Leicester in opening game of the season

Arsenal will the 2015/16 Premier League champions, Leicester City, at home on the opening day of the season.

The complete set of fixtures for the 2017/18 Premier League season has finally been released, and this year’s fixture list has been kind to Arsenal.

Following the opening game of the season at the Emirates Stadium, the Gunners travel north to face bogey team Stoke City at the Bet 365 Stadium, with the final game of August seeing Arsenal face off against Liverpool at Anfield five days before the summer transfer window slams shut.

Key dates

Arsenal go to Stamford Bridge on September 16th to face Chelsea, and the Gunners face Manchester City (away) and North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur (home) back-to-back on November 4th and November 18th.

Arsene Wenger will reignite his rivalry will long-term rival Jose Mourinho on December 2nd when Manchester United travel to the Emirates for the first game of a packed festive month for Arsenal.

Festive football

December sees Arsenal play seven league games, including ties against Southampton and West Ham both away from home in the span of three days, and a home game against Liverpool just two days before Christmas. The Gunners will conclude their festive football season with a home game against Chelsea.

Premier League debutants

The 2017/18 season will see Newcastle United return to the top flight of English football after a season in the Championship, and joining them will be Brighton and Hove Albion and Huddersfield Town, two teams making their Premier League debuts.

Arsenal will host Huddersfield Town on November 28th at home, and the Gunners will face off against David Wagner’s side on the final day of the season on May 13th, whilst Brighton play their first Premier League game against Arsenal on September 30th, with the return fixture taking place on March 3rd.