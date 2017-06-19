Swansea City haven’t received any bids for “priceless” Gylfi Sigurdsson

Swansea City chairman Huw Jenkins has revealed that the club haven’t received any bids for Gylfi Sigurdsson, and has described the player as priceless.

Sigurdsson has recently been linked with a £40m move to Everton, but Jenkins told Sky Sports News HQ that he hasn’t received any bids.

What did Jenkins say?

"We've not had any firm bids and if we ever get any firm bids then we will deal with them in the proper way," Jenkins said.

He also revealed that Swansea’s aim is to "Try and keep Gylfi and Fernando (Llorente), keep our better players and to make sure we can add to Paul's (Clement) squad.”

Jenkins continued by saying that it’s hard to suggest what sort of value Sigurdsson has in today’s market, but “To us he is priceless and we've got to make sure we do everything in our power to make sure he stays with us."

Should Swansea cash in on Sigurdsson?

Sigurdsson was without a doubt Swansea’s most influential player last season, and any deal would surely take a lot of money for them to think twice about letting him go.

The Icelandic midfielder scored nine Premier League goals this season and made a further 13 assists, behind just Kevin De Bruyne and Christian Eriksen.

Sigurdsson’s numbers are however very inflated due to his outstanding record from set-pieces, which may not be repeatable next season.

He is also 28 in September, suggesting that he probably won’t have such a high price tag in the coming summers.

Sigurdsson is replaceable however, and especially with £40m in the bank. If Swansea have faith in their scouts, they can take this money and come out of the summer transfer window with a much better squad.

Yet, Swansea’s recruitment over the past few years has been quite suspect, and putting such trust in the same people would certainly raise a few eyebrows.