Swansea City complete Tammy Abraham season-long loan signing

Swansea City have completed the season-long loan signing of Tammy Abraham from Chelsea.

Abraham spent last season on loan at Bristol City in the EFL Championship, where he scored 23 goals in 41 league games.

The 19-year old reportedly picked Swansea over Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion among a host of other clubs.

He is Swansea’s second signing of the summer, after goalkeeper Erwin Mulder was brought in on a free transfer from SC Heerenveen.

Abraham also signed a new five-year contract at his parent club, before making the switch to South Wales.

The striker will link up with his teammates on the club’s pre-season tour of America, where they will play Philadelphia Union, Richmond Kickers and North Carolina.

Who is Tammy Abraham?

Abraham spent his youth career at Chelsea, who he joined at under-8s level. He regularly impressed at youth level for the Blues, and during the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons he scored 74 goals in 98 matches.

This is where now-Swansea manager Paul Clement got to know Abraham, and the two’s previous link is thought to be one of the reasons why the England Under-21 international picked Swansea instead of other clubs.

Abraham has made two appearance for Chelsea’s senior team in the Premier League, before being loaned to Bristol City for last season.

Abraham is 6’4”, providing an additional target with Fernando Llorente for crosses and set-pieces, where Swansea scored a huge chunk of their goals from.

He has a lot of physical tools but it is still unclear whether he could play alongside Llorente in the diamond shape that Clement favoured towards the end of the season.

Two tall strikers typically aren’t paired together, as Jordan Ayew became Llorente’s strike partner towards the tail end of the year.

Swansea fans were able to watch Abraham in action for England Under-21s alongside Alfie Mawson in the UEFA European Under-21 Championship recently, where he received plenty of plaudits.